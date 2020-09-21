Reports: Juventus in talks to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata

According to Sky Sports, Juventus are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a potential deal for striker Alvaro Morata. Juventus have reportedly tabled a €10 million season-long loan offer, along with a €45 million buy option, that will be enforced at the end of the season to Atletico Madrid.

Juventus are interested in signing Morata, who spent two seasons at Juventus, where he played 63 games and scored 15 goals in the Serie A for the club. Morata moved to Juventus for €20 million in 2014 from Real Madrid and went on to win the double of the Serie A and the Coppa Italia in both of his seasons in Turin.

Alvaro Morata joined Atletico in January of 2019 on a loan deal before joining the club permanently in July of 2020. Morata spent a season and a half in the Premier League with Chelsea, where he failed to make a mark.

However, Morata has found his goal-scoring touch again after moving back to Spain with Atletico Madrid, scoring 18 goals in 49 appearances for the club. Morata has been prolific on the international stage for Spain, scoring 17 times in 33 appearances for his country.

Morata is reportedly keen on teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala at Juventus, where he would also play for former club legend and new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo. Juventus are short of striking options after the departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Miami in the MLS.

Juventus keen to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico after Luis Suarez deal falls through

Atletico Madrid could sell Alvaro Morata to facilitate the purchase of Luis Suarez.

Juventus have been linked with moves for Luis Suarez of Barcelona and Edin Dzeko of AS Roma this summer. But with a potential move for Suarez falling through due to passport issues, and the difficulty in negotiating a deal with Roma for their best player, Dzeko, Juventus seem to have found their striker in Alvaro Morata.

Alvaro Morata's potential switch to Juventus would allow Atletico Madrid to pursue Luis Suarez from Barcelona. Suarez has been labeled as surplus to requirements at Barcelona by new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman. Koeman is also keen to get Suarez's enormous wages off the club's books and is reportedly willing to terminate Suarez's contract to facilitate a free transfer.

Juventus are looking to continue their dominance in the Serie A and ward off any potential challengers. Juventus will also be looking to mount a serious challenge in Europe after losing in the Round of 16 to Lyon in the 2019-20 Champions League.