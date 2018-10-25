×
Reports: Juventus to hijack Chelsea's move for midfielder

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.19K   //    25 Oct 2018, 13:23 IST

Won't be a happy man!
Won't be a happy man!

What’s the rumour?

Juventus are set to hijack Chelsea's move Sandro Tonali according to reports in CalcioMercato. The young Italian midfielder has been dubbed as the new Pirlo as his style of play and his looks resemble the legendary footballer.

Chelsea were linked with a move for him earlier this month and Sarri's scouts spotted him. The Blues were readying a bid for him but it looks like Juve have jumped ahead of them in the race now.

In case you didn’t know...

Tonali plays for Brescia in Serie B – the second division in Italy. The midfidler is 18 years old and have been the talk of the league for some time.

Sarri reportedly came to know about him last season while he was at Napoli but they never made a move for him. He passed on the information to Chelsea last month and the Blues have been scouting him.

The heart of the matter

Juventus have held talks with Tonali's agent and are now looking to strike a deal with Brescia. The Old Lady are keen on sealing the deal as they know that several other clubs are also interested in signing him.

The Serie A champions have been scouting him for over a year now as per CalcioMercato. The midfielder has been impressive and they have now decided to get him in their ranks before others make a move.

Apart from Chelsea, Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Sampdoria have been scouting him. The Italian sides also tried to sign him last season but the move for rebuffed by Brescia.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable journalists in Italian football, is the one reporting this. He is the first to report rumours and break the news all the time and this might just be his next big scoop!

Video

What’s next?

Juventus will have make a swift move as Chelsea are also looking to seal the deal before January.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
