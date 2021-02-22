Reports: Juventus weigh up move for Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate Andre Silva

Italian champions Juventus are weighing up a move for Cristiano Ronaldo's international teammate Andre Silva, as per reports from Calciomercato in Italy.

The Portuguese star, formerly on the books of rivals AC Milan, has been in fine touch for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 19 goals and setting up a further five across all competitions in just 22 games this season. He has emerged as a potential strike target to pair along with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo as well as the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

I’m honored to receive this recognition. Thank you for always supporting me. 😁 pic.twitter.com/tTqpk2PBXZ — André Silva (@andrevsilva19) February 19, 2021

The Bianconeri were in the hunt for other strikers for quite some time and came close to sealing the signature of AS Roma man Edin Dzeko last summer, until they managed to sign another one of Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammates in Morata. The pair have been in sublime form this season, with the Spaniard proving to be one of their most important players this year.

The signing of in-form striker Andre Silva could potentially take Juventus' strike force to another level, as Andrea Pirlo's side were not at their fluent best when either one of Morata or Cristiano Ronaldo were not available for selection.

3 - André Silva has become the first player to score a hat-trick on his La Liga debut in the 21st century. Feast. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 19, 2018

The report also adds that Juventus are counting on the fact that the five-time Ballon d'Or shared the stage with Silva on the international front to help convince him to the Juventus Stadium. A potential partnership between the Portuguese pair in Turin could flourish well as they've known each other since before.

It is also important to note that Silva is a client of the Jorge Mendes-led Gestifute agency, much like Cristiano Ronaldo, which could play a huge factor in any potential transfer.

What Andre Silva and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo have said about each other

Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

After a forgettable spell in Milan after his big-money move from Portugal, Silva has bounced back in some style with his goal-scoring exploits in Germany. He is finally beginning to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he broke onto the scene, and in turn, earning high praise from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend told Gazzetta dello Sport back in 2017;

"When I retire, Portugal will be in good hands because they have already found a great striker: Andre Silva."

Silva also revealed that he idolises Cristiano Ronaldo, saying;

"My big idol? It was Cristiano [Ronaldo] because in my time he was already at [Manchester] United, and he was the star in Portugal."

If this report is to be believed, he could soon be lining up next to his idol for Andrea Pirlo's Juventus.

