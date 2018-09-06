Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Lionel Messi encourages Barcelona to sign European starlet

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
7.13K   //    06 Sep 2018, 08:03 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Lionel Messi wants to see this star at Camp Nou next season

What's the rumour?

According to a report from Diario Gol, the Spanish outlet claims that Lionel Messi has green-lighted Barcelona's move for Ajax's Frenkie de Jong. If the aforementioned information to be believed, the La Liga champions are eager to procure the 21-year-old, who is valued in the region of €60 million.

The report also states that Barca wish to clinch a deal with regard to the Dutch starlet next summer, which would allow him to get another season of first team football under his belt.

In case you didn't know...

Throughout the summer transfer window, La Blaugrana were heavily linked with Frenkie de Jong but they were handed a major blow in their pursuit after the midfielder himself downplayed any rumours of him leaving The Lancers anytime soon.

Consequently, the Catalan giants had set their sights on RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl as per a report from Sport. However, as it stands, Barca have apparently rekindled their interest in De Jong, whose contract with Ajax runs out in 2022.

The heart of the matter

Over the course of his time at Ajax, De Jong has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football. Even though he can also play as a centre-back, his ideal berth is the defensive midfield which makes him the perfect long-term successor for Sergio Busquets, who turns 31 next year.

De Jong is a mainstay in Ajax’s team presently owing to his mental composure and passing ability. He also has a proclivity for playing long shots and slaloming past opponents with consummate ease.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

A number of other news outlets have also confirmed Barca's interest in securing De Jong's services.

Video


What's next?

Barcelona will most likely try to agree on a deal which guarantees them the opportunity to sign Frenkie De Jong next summer.


