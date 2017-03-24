Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign £90 million rated Argentina teammate

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign this highly rated 23-year-old

Messi is reportedly a huge admirer of Paulo Dybala

What’s the story?

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi reportedly wants the Catalan giants to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly in the race to sign the immensely talented 23-year-old and now latest reports from Mundo Deportivo claim that the Argentine maestro has requested his club to splash the cash and sign Dybala.

The report goes on to add that Messi is a huge fan of Dybala’s abilities and sees the Argentine as an ideal fit into this Barcelona side.

In case you didn’t know...

Dybala’s future has been subject to intense speculation

A number of top clubs across Europe have all been linked with a move for Dybala, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona most likely to prise him way from Turin. The left-footed forward has had plenty of eye-catching performances for Juventus and is already touted by many as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

The heart of the matter

Messi, Suarez and Neymar have been absolutely brilliant for Barcelona, but there have been talks of pushing Messi to a slightly deeper and more central role. If Barcelona do indeed sign Dybala, the Argentine could take Messi’s place in the right-side of the front three.

Dybala has played 32 matches for Juventus this season scoring 14 goals and assisting seven more. Dybala is capable of playing multiple roles across the front line and the versatile youngster would definitely add some much-needed quality and improve the already impressive Barcelona side.

What’s next?

Dybala’s future has been subject to intense speculation and with every week the likelihood of him departing Juventus seems to be increasing. Another interesting side note in this story is Juventus take on Barcelona in the Champions League last 8 this season and it will be interesting to see how the youngster performs against Barcelona and Lionel Messi in a high-pressure match.

Author’s take

Paulo Dybala is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents in world football right now and Lionel Messi as his team-mate in the national setup would have got an exact idea of his immense capabilities.

The 23-year-old will definitely be an asset at whichever team he joins and Barcelona will do well to heed Messi’s words and sign up the Argentine in the next summer window.