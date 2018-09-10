Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Liverpool and Manchester City in contact with Napoli midfielder

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.76K   //    10 Sep 2018, 20:57 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly in contact with Napoli midfielder

What's the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet, Calciomercato (via ReadLiverpool), Liverpool and Manchester City have made contact with Napoli star midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

Both the English football giants are eager to sign Napoli's midfield prodigy who is close to penning a new contract with the Italian club.

The Polish international has been under Liverpool's radar even before signing for Napoli. The attacking-midfielder was being linked with Chelsea earlier this summer due to the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach. However, the deal didn't materialize as the youngster is expecting more playing minutes this season under the new boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old central midfielder has been an important player for Maurizio Sarri's ex-team Napoli ever since he joined them in 2016.

Zielinski has already scored 2 goals in 3 Serie A appearances this season, making the English giants want him more. Amidst the transfer speculations over their star-midfielder, Napoli has been preparing a better contract with a hefty release clause which might be signed in the coming days.

The Polish international has been targeted by many top European clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

As of now, Liverpool and Manchester City are being considered the title contenders for EPL 18/19. However, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea is also giving a tough fight for the top of the table spot.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been taking every possible step to further strengthen their squad. Liverpool would like to finally end their trophy drought as they are also being considered a top contender for the EPL title.

It remains to see where does the fate of Piotr Zielinski lie.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Amidst the interests of the top English clubs, it looks highly unlikely that the midfielder would leave Napoli as early as this season.

He might consider a move next year, but, Liverpool or City has to make sure they offer him a better situation so as it stop him from joining his ex-boss Maurizio Sarri.

Video

What's next?

The 24-year-old has started off with a bang in Serie A, this season. He is expecting a new contract soon and Liverpool/City might have to wait for at least one year to sign the central-midfielder.

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
