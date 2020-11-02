Reports: Liverpool and Chelsea tracking Reading sensation Michael Olise

Liverpool and Chelsea are tracking Reading youngster Michael Olise, according to Teamtalk.

Olise is regarded as one of the best young prospects in the Championship, with Liverpool and Chelsea not the only big clubs keeping an eye on him.

Olise has long been regarded as a top talent, and his recent performances for Reading have made big clubs sit up and take notice.

The 18-year-old has been a key presence in the Reading line-up, making nine appearances in the Championship so far. He has scored two goals and provided three assists.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the player, whose contract expires in 18 months. However, the interest is not confined to English clubs. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Serie A team Napoli and Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are all said to be keen on the winger.

Michael Olise is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Monaco and Napoli with many scouts believing he is the best prospect outside the Premier League. [@TEAMtalk] #readingfc pic.twitter.com/LE5mBeyGTw — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) October 31, 2020

The Championship seems to have become a hub for young talents. Queens Park Rangers sold young attacker Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace in the summer, while a 17-year-old Jude Bellingham left Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund, where he has been a part of the first-team squad.

Liverpool bought Joe Gomez from Charlton Athletic in 2015 while Chelsea players like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have enjoyed stints in the second-tier of English football before establishing themselves in the first team of Chelsea.

However, it remains unlikely that Olise is a key target in January for either Liverpool or Chelsea. Following key centre-back Virgil van Dijk's long-term injury, Liverpool will most likely be in the market for another centre-back.

𝒯𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓀𝓎 𝒯𝑒𝑒𝓃𝓈



Championship youngsters Jason Knight (19) & Michael Olise (18) have drawn more fouls than any other teenager in Europe’s top 5 divisions.



Tricky players. Elite company. 🤝 #DCFC | #ReadingFC | #EFL pic.twitter.com/k7w8KxBxfe — FIVEYARDS (@FIVE__YARDS) October 27, 2020

Schalke's Ozan Kabak has been linked with the club in recent days while Wolverhampton Wanderers' captain Conor Coady, a product of the Liverpool academy, and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano have also been suggested as potential options for Liverpool.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will focus on reinforcing their midfield. West Ham United's Declan Rice, a product of the Chelsea academy, is seen as a primary transfer target, having been heavily linked with the club in the summer as well. Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria has also been touted as a potential signing.

