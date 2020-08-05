Liverpool are keeping tabs on Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, as they aim to bolster their forward line with Divock Origi's future up in the air.

The report comes from Watford Observer, who believe a host of Premier League clubs will now hunt the Hornets' squad and test their resolve following relegation.

One of the players most likely to depart is Sarr, who at a tender age of 22, has shown immense promise and potential since the World Cup.

After a bright couple of seasons with Rennes, Sarr was signed by Watford for a club record fee of £30 million on a five-year deal, but the loss of Premier League status means that he could no longer remain at Vicarage Road.

Sarr put in one of the best individual displays of the season against Liverpool

Ismaila Sarr was in unstoppable form against Liverpool

The Senegal international is known for his direct attitude, eye for goal, frightening pace and the ability to churn something out of nothing.

He rounded off a fine debut season at Watford with five goals and six assists from 28 appearances. Astonishingly, two strikes and an assist out of that tally came in Watford's 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

The relegated side started a promising run under Nigel Pearson with a win against Liverpool, which also happened to end the Reds' hopes of finishing the season as invincibles.

44 - Liverpool have lost a Premier League game for the first time since January 2019, ending their 44-game unbeaten run in the competition. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/Wvj5Uesuf7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

Sarr struck an impressive brace to stun Liverpool, demonstrating his speed and ruthlessness on the counter.

Following the unlikely three points against Liverpool, Pearson, who was axed just two games prior to the conclusion of the season, said:

"He’s a very good player, he’s been out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury and we were thinking before the game maybe 70 minutes would be a safe amount of time. His impact was very, very good today against Liverpool and we need to do everything we can to keep him available."

Liverpool target Sarr was the silver lining for relegated Watford

And now, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the player's representatives over a surprise move. However, no formal bid or offer has been placed yet.

Liverpool are not the only side interested in Sarr, as Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also expressed their interest.

The latter two teams will only try to prise Sarr away from Watford if Wilfried Zaha and Adama Traore leave Palace and Wolves respectively.

That immediately puts Liverpool ahead, simply because they have larger financial muscle and can tempt Sarr with the prospect of trophies.

🚲 @DannyWelbeck's acrobatic effort against Norwich City has been nominated for the @premierleague's Budweiser Goal of the Month award for July...



VOTE ⤵️ — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 29, 2020

However, game time would not be guaranteed with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ever-present in Liverpool's front three.

Liverpool are also looking for a centre-back in the market after Dejan Lovren's departure. They only have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in their ranks.

While Liverpool begin pre-season shortly, Watford will have to fight their way back into the Premier League with more first-team stars such as Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure touted to leave the club.

