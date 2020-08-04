Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is reportedly on Paris Saint-Germain's radar as the French champions aim to replace club legend Thiago Silva this summer.

According to reports in Cameroon, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel and sporting director Leonardo are huge admirers of the Liverpool defender.

Matip, who joined Liverpool in 2016, has been a stellar signing for Liverpool. He has been instrumental in the club's success at the domestic as well as European level. But a string of injuries have beset his progress on a continuous level.

The 28-year-old only mustered nine Premier League appearances this term due to injuries and Joe Gomez's promising run of form alongside the imperious Virgil van Dijk.

Tuchel wants to acquire the Liverpool centre-half's services, as he very often chooses players of German origin, according to the report.

Liverpool will be short of centre-backs if they sell Matip

Joel Matip only managed to make nine Premier League appearances for Liverpool

After seven successful years at Schalke 04, Matip switched to Liverpool in 2016 as a free agent.

Soon after performing well alongside van Dijk during Liverpool's remarkable run to Champions League glory, Matip signed a long-term deal with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp praised the defender for adapting to English football. The Liverpool boss said:

“I knew what he was capable of from seeing him up close in the Bundesliga and we were certain he could bring that performance level to us."

Happy birthday to Joel Matip!



He had a strong debut Premier League season:



151 clearances

87% pass acc

45 interceptions

0 defensive errors pic.twitter.com/bwvWVsKiDB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2017

Klopp added:

"Of course, it is not easy for any player coming to the Premier League, let alone coming to a club the size of Liverpool, so maybe in the beginning there were some questions externally about his consistency. But not anymore. Joel has been operating as a world-class centre-half throughout this year and long may it continue.”

When fully fit, Matip is one of the better defenders in the league. His judgement, reading of the game and tackling abilities are right up there with the best. And that is exactly why PSG have identified him as Silva's successor.

Matip and van Dijk are a good pairing for Liverpool

Liverpool, however, may not want to let go of their star centre-back after already having lost Dejan Lovren. The latter departed for Zenit St. Petersburg after six years at Anfield, leaving Liverpool with just three established central defenders.

The Reds do have young prospect Sepp van den Berg, but the youngster can't be expected to help them retain the title.

If Liverpool believe they can buy a reinforcement for the injury-prone Matip, they might entertain PSG's advances for a transfer. It does not seem plausible owing to the financial implications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are reportedly set to receive a staggering £50 million for him if at all he is offloaded.

It seems unlikely for Klopp to let go of a player who has a lot to offer. Should Matip put his injury setbacks behind, he would be one of the most formidable defenders across the division.

PSG, meanwhile, have also been linked with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Kalidou Koulibaly.

