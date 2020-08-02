Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: European giants enter race to sign Thiago, Reds face competition from Premier League outfit for star winger, and more - 1st August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest as PSG enter the race to sign Thiago Alcantara, another Premier League outfit rivaling Liverpool to sign star winger, and more.

PSG set to battle Liverpool for signing Thiago Alcantara

French champions PSG have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich midfield ace Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, however, the transfer fee has been reported to be the stumbling block so far.

Thiago is out of contract with the Allianz Arena outfit in the summer of 2021, and has so far refused to extend his contract. According to French outlet le10sport, PSG are ready to meet Bayern's asking price of €30 million for the 29-year-old Spaniard. Liverpool, on the other hand, have failed to meet Bayern's asking price, having been prepared to shell out €25 million for the services of the former Barcelona man.

The Anfield outfit have just been crowned the Premier League champion for the first time, but do not have the resources to make big signings because of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Thiago is looking for a fresh challenge ahead of next season, and it has been reported that the 29 year old has his heart set on a move to Anfield. It remains to be seen how PSG entering the race for his signature would affect Liverpool.

Liverpool face competition from Premier League side for Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool are interested in signing their tormentor-in-chief from a Premier League game, but the Reds face competition from Wolves for the signature of the 22 year old.

Sarr single-handedly ended Liverpool's hopes of going the season unbeaten, as the winger scored twice in Watford's 3-0 win over the Reds back in February. However, with the Hornets now relegated to the Championship, it is unlikely that they will be hold on to one of their most prized assets.

According to Sportsmole, Wolves have identified Sarr as a potential replacement for Adama Traore, who has been linked with a big-money move away from Molineux Stadium. The report further adds that Watford will be open to selling Sarr for a fee in the region of €30 million.

Napoli slap £81 million price tag on Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli have slapped an £81 million price tag on Liverpool and Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly. Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best in the world and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Speaking in a recent interview, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, has insisted that the 29 year old will only leave if the club's £81 million valuation is met.

"Kalidou is a wonderful person and of course it’d be sad to lose him. Everything has a time and a place, even when it comes to going our separate ways.

"Having said that, we don’t have €90m (£81m) on the table and in any case, it takes two to separate."