Reports: Liverpool in for wantaway Bayern Munich star

Liverpool are desperate to replace Coutinho who could be on his way out.

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 31 Jul 2017, 17:20 IST

Klopp is eyeing Sanches as a replacement for Coutinho

What's the story?

Renato Sanches has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich and Metro believes that Liverpool have entered the race to sign the Portugal star.

In case you didn't know...

Renato Sanches himself said that he is looking for more game time and believes that a move away from Bayern Munich will help him.

He had also said that he would be interested in going to Italy to play for AC Milan. The Italian club contacted the German champions for a loan move with an option to buy the 19-year old. Bayern refused as Milan did not meet their demands. But Milan have not backed out yet.

Chelsea are also interested in the Portugal star and Bayern confirmed that the Blues asked about the player after their match in Singapore which Bayern won 3-2. It is also believed that the Premier League Champions are willing to meet the demands set by the German giants.

The heart of the matter

There is no denying the fact that Barcelona have a strong interest in Philippe Coutinho and are willing to do whatever it takes to land the Brazilian. With Neymar's move to PSG all but confirmed, the Calatans are desperately looking for a replacement.

Same is the case for Jurgen Klopp. The ex-Dortmund manager is also looking for options to replace the 25-year old should he leave Anfield. He has a lot of options to replace the Brazil international, with Sanches being one of them.

If reports are to be believed, then Coutinho has already agreed to terms with Barcelona and is now waiting for an agreement between the two clubs.

Liverpool have already rejected a £72m offer from the Spanish giants but are bracing themselves for another mammoth bid of more than £80m. It seems a matter of time before Liverpool give up and let the Brazilian go.

Bayern wants Sanches to move out on loan and are not interested in selling him. However, Klopp wants to make the deal permanent.

With Nemanja Matic's move to Manchester United almost confirmed, the Blues are looking to bring in someone to replace him with and with the Premier League club willing to meet the demands set by the German club, Sanches to Chelsea looks on the cards.

Author's take

Klopp will face a strong challenge from AC Milan and Chelsea, with the latter reportedly being the front-runners. Also, as Klopp wants him on a permanent deal, it will be very difficult for him to get the Portugal sensation.