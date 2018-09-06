Reports: Liverpool make contact with PSG star

Liverpool looking to sign Adrien Rabiot for free next summer

What's the rumour?

Liverpool have made contact with the mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot about a possible free transfer next summer, according to ESPN.

The report also goes on to claim that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Rabiot had already spoken on the phone to discuss a move.

In case you didn't know...

The France international's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and he has reportedly turned down all offers of a new deal from the club who are still hoping to tie him down.

He was heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona all summer but nothing worked out on that front as PSG hierarchy refused to budge.

The heart of the matter

Klopp is said to be a long-time admirer of the 23-year-old and had reportedly tried to sign him during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Rabiot, too, has made public his affinity for the Reds and English football.

"I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young.", he said in an interview with French radio station RMC last October.

Even though Liverpool have plenty of options in midfield following a remarkable transfer window this year, given an opportunity, they would do everything in their power to sign a quality player for free next summer.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 5/10

Although ESPN is quite a reliable source with regard to transfer news, it's too early to take a call as to how things will pan out next summer. Fans should take this news with a pinch of salt.

Video:

What's next?

If PSG can't convince Rabiot to a new contract by January, he will be free to discuss a move to another club and there will be no dearth of demand for a player of such quality.