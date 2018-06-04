Reports: Liverpool midfielder agrees to a four-year deal with Juventus

Will Liverpool miss the grit and drive provided by him in the center of the park?

Zeeshan Ali ANALYST Rumors 04 Jun 2018, 17:04 IST

Emre Can

What's the story?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has agreed to a four-year deal with Serie A champions Juventus, with a medical likely next week.

The German midfielder has long been the subject of transfer speculation with Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool unwilling to break their wage-structure in order to extend his contract at Anfield.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have benefitted from the Can's steady presence in midfield alongside captain Jordan Henderson.

The Germany international's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this month and he has been free to discuss terms with foreign clubs since January.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said last month: "I'm confident we will be able to announce Emre Can after the Champions League final."

The heart of the matter

Multiple reports from the media outlets claim that both parties have agreed to personal terms with the midfielder likely to undergo a medical in Turin next week.

Liverpool have already added Fabinho to their squad after tying down Naby Keita in the winter transfer window. This provides more options for Klopp in midfield, with Can most likely to make way in the team for the new entrants.

Can has enjoyed a relatively successful career at Anfield and has been a steward for Klopp in the Liverpool ranks, however, following a break down in negotiations over an extension, owing to the wages demanded by the player, Klopp seems to have moved on to other more viable choices with the Brazilian already on board after leaving AS Monaco.

Rumor probability: 8/10

Both parties seem to have gotten the most out of their mutually beneficial relationship and are now at a crossroads. If the rumors of Juventus' interest in the player are in fact credible, we cannot see anything else but the German move to Italy in what will be the right decision for both club and player.

Video

What's next?

We can expect Juventus to announce the arrival of Emre Can following the medical that is reportedly scheduled for next week. Juventus will likely want to get this signing done and dusted before the World Cup in Russia and the stocks of the players begin to rise meteorically.

What do you make of Emre Can's possible transfer to Juventus? Have your say in the comments section.