Reports: Liverpool planning surprise swoop for Tottenham Hotspur star Davinson Sanchez

According to reports in Spain via Rousing the Kop, Liverpool are plotting a surprise move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez. The Reds have lost Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk for the entirety of the 2020-21 season with long-term injuries and could well use the January transfer window to draft in reinforcements.

Joel Matip is the only fit central defender at Liverpool as things stand, while youngsters Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have also been used in recent weeks by Jurgen Klopp. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho can deputize at the back, but the former Monaco man is also recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up in October.

Sanchez has been at Tottenham Hotspur for a while now and has blown hot and cold since his big-money move from Ajax in 2017. The Colombian defender was the club's record signing at the time but was initially behind Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the pecking order.

Liverpool's surprise interest in the Tottenham Hotspur man is sure to raise eyebrows, with the Reds keen on signing a central defender in the coming months. With just eight games played in the Premier League this season, the reigning champions have already lost two of their best defenders to long term injuries and could be forced to dip into the transfer market.

Liverpool looking to reinforce their backline after Gomez and Van Dijk injuries

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Ozan Kabak and Ben White have been linked with moves to Liverpool, while Watford defender Daryl Janmaat's name has also been mentioned as a potential emergency signing to make up the numbers at the back.

David Ornstein of the Athletic reported yesterday that Liverpool have no plans of signing a central defender in January as things stand. However, the report also suggested that the Reds could change their stance if the right player were to become available.

Here are the defenders available right now...https://t.co/jDowi6gwti — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

The Reds face Leicester City at Anfield later this week and all eyes will be on the lineup they field, with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara facing a race against time to prove their fitness before the game.

Also Read: Liverpool Injury Roundup: Henderson and Robertson face fitness scares, update on Mohamed Salah, and more — 16th November 2020