Reports: Liverpool target Nabil Fekir tipped to join Bayern Munich in January

What's the rumor?

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to move forward with their interest in Lyon's Nabil Fekir, with the club having sent their chief scout to Shakhtar Donetsk's game against the Ligue 1 side.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool were famously close to signing the Frenchman this summer, with the club looking set to complete a £53m deal which would tie Fekir down to a five-year contract.

However, the deal collapsed at the final stage after the Merseyside club pulled out following a medical exam that reportedly raised concerns over the player's knee.

Rumors were rife that the Frenchman had also sat down for an interview with the Liverpool website but the reports have since been proven to be false.

Fekir have been in phenomenal form for the Ligue 1 outfit and recently found the net in Lyon's win over Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

According to German publication Kicker, Bayern Munich's scouting department head Laurent Bosser was on duty to watch Fekir during Lyon's Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

Liverpool have been racing to get the playmaker's signature for a while now, but it looks like Bayern Munich are keen on overtaking the Premier League side.

The German champions have had a dismal start to the season, leaving them four points off the top of the Bundesliga table. A few additions to the squad could be what they need to get back to winning ways.

The French playmaker is presently valued at €70m and his contract with Lyon ends in 2020.

Rumor rating: 7/10

Kicker is quite reliable when it comes to Bundesliga news and rumors and an interest from a Bayern Munich side that could use reinforcements seems highly probable.

What's next?

Despite having been linked with Liverpool for months, a move to Anfield seems unlikely for the Frenchman.

If reports of his knee problem are as serious as they sound, Bayern would be making a real gamble if they do decide to sign the midfielder in January.