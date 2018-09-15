Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Liverpool to target next Napoli star with massive €100 million transfer budget

Ontiwell Khongthaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.92K   //    15 Sep 2018, 00:37 IST

Italy v Poland - UEFA Nations League A
Italy v Poland - UEFA Nations League A

What's the story?

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski who has an improved form has caught the eyes of many big clubs in Europe. Liverpool is one of them who has targeted the player for a long time with a reported move of €65 million. According to the Sun, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool are in the race for the Napoli midfielder.

However, Napoli under Carlo Ancelotti is so impressed with the improvement of Zielinski that they plan to extend his contract to two years which will increase his transfer move from €65 million to €100 million, according to Calciomercato.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool who has tried to sign the player in the past few years still has a target on the Napoli midfielder. The Merseyside club who missed before Zielinski move to Napoli for a fee of €16 million from Udinese.

Also according to Il Mattino, Liverpool and Tottenham, have bid the player for a fee of €25 million, however, Serie A, Napoli rejected, the bid and placed him close to €60 million.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool who recently signed Naby Keita for a fee of £52.75 million is to replace the midfield when the Reds missed on Zielinski. However, the Polish midfielder who plays a box-to-box has the ability to support attacker and might work in Gegenpress Philosophy that Klopp loves to implement.

Liverpool who has a great start to the season in the midfield with the likes of Salah, Mane, and Keita will be indomitable if Zelinski joins the Reds in the transfer season.

Rumour Rating: 2.2/5

The report comes from a pretty reliable source.

VIDEO

What's next?

As it stands, Zielinski is a player who is wanted by many big clubs who will likely spend on the Napoli man. However, his link to Liverpool is widely rumour but only time will tell if the Red got him this time.








Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Napoli Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Ontiwell Khongthaw
CONTRIBUTOR
All about Football.
