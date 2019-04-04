Reports: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG set to battle for €70m rated La Liga star

Wales v Spain - International Friendly

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, European giants like Manchester City, PSG, Bayern and Manchester United are all set to enter a bidding war for talented Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

In case you didn't know...

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a vital cog in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in his debut season for the Rojiblancos. The young Spaniard has really impressed this campaign and has been a consistent performer in Atletico Madrid's side since arriving in 2018 for just €25 million.

Pundits and critics alike have compared Rodri with Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets due to their similar traits. Like Busquets, Rodri is versatile and likes to dictate proceedings from the middle of the park. Rodri can snatch away the ball from the opponents and has shown tremendous intelligence while carrying the ball forward.

It is no surprise that Atletico youngster is generating huge attention from top European clubs. Rodri has a release clause of whooping €70 million as a part of the deal he signed when he arrived in Atletico.

Atletico are currently second in the La Liga but are 8 points behind leaders Barcelona. Diego Simeone's side have conceded the least number of goals (19) among the top five in the league, which shows the importance of a deep midfielder like Rodri.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, European giants like City, United, PSG, and Bayern are all keen to secure the talented young Spaniard. The clubs realize that Rodri can be immensely valuable in the future and are willing to pay out his release clause.

Pep Guardiola is desperate for an heir to Fernandinho and Rodri fits the criteria. While Bayern Munich board are keen to secure another Atletico player after Lucas Hernandez, the Bundesliga giants are likely to battle with Manchester clubs for his signature.

Rumour rating: 6.5/10

The European giants are looking to increase their squad depth and build their midfield for their future and with his caliber, the Spanish midfielder can be a valuable asset to any team.

Marca remains a reliable source and it is likely that those teams are keen to secure the services of Rodri.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid will face Barcelona next in La Liga and will be hoping to close the gap at the top of the table.

