Reports: Manchester City ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign €120 million-rated LaLiga star

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
1.10K   //    20 Mar 2019, 22:53 IST
Manchester City FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

According to the media outlet, ESPN, Manchester City are in pole position and ahead of Barcelona to land Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a vital cog in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid since his arrival.

The midfielder has scored only 5 goals and provided only 3 assists in all competitions this campaign but being a central midfielder in a defensive side like Atletico, his impact should not be gauged in mere statistics.

Known for his versatility, Saul can provide goals and creativity when needed but also function as a defensive midfielder in the midfield. He was the key as Atletico Madrid won the Europa League last season and UEFA Super Cup at the start of this season.

Now, Atletico are second in the LaLiga but are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona and out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, whereas both Barcelona and Manchester City are well on course in all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona signed talented Ajax prodigy, Frenkie De Jong, by fending off interest from Manchester City in the winter transfer window. It is no secret that Pep Guardiola was interested in Dutch talent but the failure to secure De Jong made Saul their prime target in the summer.

According to the report, City are in pole position to land the midfielder despite initial interest from Barcelona. Although Atletico want €120 million, it is possible that they consider him selling at a price lower than what they are asking.

Pep Guardiola has identified the talented Spaniard as a long term heir of Fernandinho. The Blaugrana were keeping track of Saul for a long time but now realize they will lose their target to Manchester City. Saul himself had been interested in moving to Catalan giants but his destination could be Manchester.

Rumour rating: 6.5/10

With his calibre, the Spanish midfielder can be a valuable asset to any team. Meanwhile, Manchester City are desperate to increase their midfield depth and with both parties willing, the move will be entirely possible.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid have little to play for in the current season. They will face Alaves next in LaLiga.





La Liga 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Saul Niguez Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Manchester City Transfer News Leisure Reading
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
