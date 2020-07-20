Manchester City are considering a sensational move for Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez ahead of the 2020/21 season. Alexis, currently on loan at Inter Milan, moved to Old Trafford in the 2017/18 campaign from North London club Arsenal.

After a disappointing spell with Manchester United, Alexis was sent to Italy to play alongside former teammate Romelu Lukaku. He's seen a renaissance of sort in Serie A, with his performances steadily improving with every passing game.

With many sources reporting that Alexis will be offloaded by Manchester United in the near future, it is clear that the Chilean has played his last game in a red shirt.

Manchester City back in for Manchester United's Alexis

Alexis endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford

Alexis joined Manchester United after a prolonged transfer saga involving their city rivals. He looked all set to join Manchester City until a crucial and successful intervention from the Red Devils.

Three years on, Manchester City are, once again, exploring the possibility of signing the Chilean. South American source La Cuarta have said;

"Manchester City returned to make contact with the player’s environment to know his conditions in the midst of negotiations with Inter Milan."

Inter are locked in negotiations for the Manchester United man reportedly hope to get him for a cut-price fee of €20m. However, Manchester City are said to be monitoring his progress and could swoop in with a bid.

The Chilean is regaining his form in Italy

With Sergio Aguero both injury-prone and ageing, a move for Alexis made sense back in 2018. The Argentine is currently out with a knee injury leaving Gabriel Jesus as their only natural centre-forward at Manchester City.

A move for Alexis could still make a lot of sense now, despite his horror show at Manchester United.

7 - Since the return of top European Leagues, only Lionel Messi (9) has provided more assists than Alexis #Sanchez (7). Artist.#RomaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/xOmVMkcoP1 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 19, 2020

The Chilean managed just three goals and six assists across two league seasons with the Red Devils. He put these torrid displays behind him with three goals and eight assists in only eight league starts for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

With the former Arsenal man slowly yet steadily rediscovering his magical touch, Pep Guardiola could possibly recruit him as part of their wide variety of forwards. Manchester City's interest is said to be pressuring Inter into finalizing a permanent move for Alexis as they are much better-placed to sign him than the Nerazzurri.

26/09 - On this day in 2015, Alexis Sanchez became the first player to score a hat-trick in each of the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A in @Arsenal's 5-2 win against Leicester. Scope. pic.twitter.com/EQqAXmQT8Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2019

Speaking on the 31-year-old's future, Inter Milan CEO Guiseppe Marotta expressed;

"It is early to talk about Sanchez’s future, sports rights belong to Manchester United. We will evaluate his future with coach Antonio Conte, always bearing in mind that he is not a player of our property."

The report also adds that United intend to use the money raised from Alexis' sale to purchase Jadon Sancho in the summer. It is only a matter of time before the Chilean superstar's future is decided.

