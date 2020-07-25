Reports: Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea to battle for Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is the defender in demand right now and Bournemouth's relegation scuffle has made things worse for them. His contract is set to expire in 2022 and the defender is reportedly open to leaving the Cherries this summer.

As per reports, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are battling to sign the centre-back. All three clubs are in need of a defensive reinforcement and are keen on getting the Dutchman because of his Premier League experience.

Nathan Ake to Manchester City?

Manchester City have initiated talks with Bournemouth and are looking to sign Nathan Ake as per Guardian's Ewan Murray. The report claims that the Cityzens are desperate to bolster their defence and have identified Ake as the ideal centre-back to sign this summer.

Guardian report also claims that the fee is very well set to be around £35 million for the 25-year-old defender.

Nathan Ake to Manchester United?

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for a record £80 million last summer and are now reportedly looking for a player to partner him in the defence. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have been the ones playing alongside the Englishman but have not really managed to impress.

Nathan Ake was recently linked with United and after the Bournemouth match, Ole Gunner Solskjaer was seen talking to the Dutchman. Rumours started spreading immediately about him trying to lure the former Chelsea defender to Old Trafford but he swiftly rebuffed such claims. He said:

“I’ve got seven centre-backs, so I don’t know where that’s come from. We’re fine.”

Nathan Ake to Chelsea?

Chelsea had informed Bournemouth that they would be activating their buy-back clause in Nathan Ake's contract when the January transfer window opens. However, his injury and the form of Andreas Christensen changed the minds of those at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea decided not to re-sign Ake in January btw despite confirming interest back in December. — Sripad (@falsewinger) February 29, 2020

The buy-back clause is still active in the Dutchman's contract and could still be activated by Chelsea any time they want. Some reports suggest that his buy-back clause would reduce if Bournemouth get relegated and that could be confirmed on Sunday.