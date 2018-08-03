Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester City plot bid for PSG star

Parth Jetly
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
03 Aug 2018, 17:19 IST



Image result for marco verratti
Marco Veratti

What's the rumour?

Manchester City are rumoured to be plotting some late action in the summer transfer window, with Pep Guardiola reportedly eyeing PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona were constantly linked with a move for the midfielder as a replacement for club legend Andres Iniesta. However, transfer talks between the two clubs didn't take place and that has opened the door for Manchester City.

Verratti played 22 matches for the French champions last season and managed to get 3 assists to his name.

The heart of the matter

PSG, meanwhile, are interested in signing Chelsea star N'Golo Kante but the Blues are believed to have offered him an eye-watering long-term deal to keep him at the club.

According to TuttoMercato, Pep is keen on bolstering his midfield after having missed out on Jorginho who joined Chelsea from Napoli earlier this month. Jorginho followed the path of his current Chelsea and former Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri. Verratti, on the other hand, is keen on leaving Ligue 1 this summer, as he looks to take on a new challenge away from France.

Despite the rumours, it seems unclear whether Manchester City are genuinely interested in signing the player. With no offers made as yet, it looks as if his move away from Ligue 1 will be a difficult one to complete and he could end up staying another season at Parc des Princes.

Video

Rumour Probability: 4/10

It's neither the most credible source out there nor the most practical of deals. With the likes of Silva, Gundagon, De Bruyne and Fernandinho already there in the squad, Pep will not rush to bring Verratti to The Etihad.

What's next?

City have still not tabled a bid for the midfielder and with only a week or so remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen where this is headed.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain Football Marco Verratti EPL Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
Parth Jetly
CONTRIBUTOR
