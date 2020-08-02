Eric Garcia has decided he wants to join Barcelona this summer according to reports in SPORT. The Spanish publication report that the defender is keen on moving to Camp Nou and has informed Manchester City of his decision.

SPORT add that the defender will move to Camp Nou very soon and it is only a matter of time before the deal is done. However, the have also claimed that the negotiations between the two clubs will only begin after the Champions League is done later this month.

Barcelona are keen on signing the defender this summer from Manchester City as they see him as the perfect long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. They want to get him signed as soon as possible as he will be available for cheap this summer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits Eric Garcia future not in his hands

Eric Garcia's situation was not unknown to the media and the Manchester City staff. The defender has just a year left on his contract and Manchester City have been trying to convince him to sign a new deal.

However, Pep Guardiola confirmed that despite their efforts, the final decision will always be with the player. He added that the situation is very similar to that of Leroy Sane who opted to reject the new contract talks and move to Bayern Munich instead.

Talking about the contract situation of Eric Garcia last month, Guardiola said:

“I don’t have any updates. He has one more year on his contract if Barcelona want him they must call him. We are going to try [and] convince him to stay here for many, many, many years."

"I am confident he will stay, but in the end it is his decision. He knows we want him, but it was the same with Leroy [Sane]."

"We want him, but [if] he doesn’t want to stay, we cannot do anything else. He knows, his agent knows, his family knows that we want him. If Barcelona want him, they have to call Txiki.”

The report in SPORT does not mention a value for the player nor have they hinted at how much Manchester City will demand for the defender.

