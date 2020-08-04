Reports: Manchester City set to announce the €27m signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia 

Manchester City are set to announce the signing of 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres from Valencia, according to talkSport. The winger will be Manchester City's second signing of the summer after they signed highly-rated right-back Issa Kabore from Mechelen.

Torres is believed to be a replacement for Leroy Sane, who moved to Bayern Munich at the start of July. The Spaniard managed six goals and seven assists in all competitions for Valencia this season. The fee is expected to be €27 million, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester City to make the signing of Ferran Torres official

Manchester City have found a replacement for Leroy Sane in Ferran Torres. A traditional winger, he has been played on the right wing by Voro Gonzalez and Albert Celades for the majority of the season.

Ferran Torres of Valencia runs with the ball against Atalanta - UEFA Champions League

Only establishing himself in Valencia's first team last season, Torres has really broken through for his boyhood club this season, making 34 appearances in La Liga. The winger is set to sign a five-year contract with the English giants.

Torres will, however, not be eligible to play the Champions League game against Real Madrid on Friday, even if he is signed in time for the game.

A huge fan of Valencia legends David Silva and David Villa, he will look to replicate the success of the Manchester City legend at Etihad.

Interestingly, he is also a huge fan of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent his formative years in Manchester. In an interview with journalist Guillem Balague, he said:

"From an early age I had two main references, one when I was very small and he arrived at Valencia and that was David Villa. Villa and David Silva the duo that took Valencia to such great heights."

"But for me, Cristiano above all is a great reference not just because of the way he plays his football but also because of the way he carries himself away from football. It is worthy of admiration and I would like to follow his step."

Torres admitted in the same interview that his best position at the moment is on the wings but doesn't rule out playing 'inside' if he loses a bit of pace during the course of his career. Speaking about his ambitions, the Spaniard concluded:

"As a player I consider myself to be ambitious, someone that wants to win, win, win."