Reports: Manchester set to make a move for 55 million rated Bayern Munich star

Yash Sharma ANALYST 07 Oct 2018, 17:23 IST

Mats Hummels might be making a move to Old Trafford in January.

What's the rumour?

According to the English outlet, The Sun, Bayern Munich's superstar defender Mats Hummels is looking to part ways with the German giants over lack of playing time under the new manager, Niko Kovac.

The German defender has been on United's radar ever since his days in Borussia Dortmund. He was tipped with a move away to Old Trafford in 2014, though, the transfer didn't materialize.

Amidst his lack of playing time in Allianz Arena, Manchester United is looking to secure a January move for the veteran defender.

In case you didn't know...

The German defender has not been getting deserved playing time under the new rotation policy by Kovac. The 29-year-old centre-back had started only three league games out of six for the Bavarians, this season.

The German World Cup winner currently has a market value of 55 million Euros according to Transfermarkt. However, Bayern Munich wouldn't settle for anything less than 65 million for their star defender.

Despite having snubbed a move to Old Trafford in 2014, it looks likely that Manchester United would get their target if Jose Mourinho manages to stay with the club until the January transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho planned to settle Manchester United's defensive problems in summer as he was desperately looking to sign a top quality defender. Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireled were amongst the top targets for the English giants in the past transfer window.

However, neither of them made a move to Old Trafford and stayed put with their respective clubs. United are currently having one of their worst phases on the pitch and an inspiring comeback win over Newcastle yesterday bought some more time for Jose Mourinho at the club.

Mats Hummels is amongst the best defenders in the world and would be a perfect signing for United whether Mourinho stays or not.

Rumour rating/Probability: 6/10

Even though the above-mentioned source is not much reliable when talking about football transfers. However, the current situation with Hummels might make him part ways with Bayern and join Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

What's next?

Jose Mourinho would try to save his job and Manchester United's pride in the coming months. If he manages to bring back United to the winning ways, he would surely strengthen the Red's squad.

On the other hand, Mats Hummels has much time with him to decide where his future lies.