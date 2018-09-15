Reports: Manchester United to target Inter Milan star with massive €110 million transfer budget

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 894 // 15 Sep 2018, 15:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Internazionale v Torino FC - Serie A

What's the story?

Manchester boss Jose Mourinho has been looking for a striker to fill the void in the Red Devil front line. Mauro Icardi is one of the players that Mourinho has an eye on with the striker having a great last season, where he scored 29 goals in 34 games.

According to AS, Mauro Icardi, Argentina and Inter Milan player, will be the first target that Mourinho target this January and will pay a release clause of €110 million euros if the deals work out.

In case you didn't know

Icardi is the best 8th striker in the world according to the British magazine FourFourTwo. He recently returned to the national team under new manager Scaloni, after missing Argentina World Cup squad by the then manager Sampaoli.

As he's one of the best players in the Inter Milan squad, Icardi renewed his contract with Inter Milan on the 2016-2017 season which increases his daily wage to €4.5 million per season, with a release clause of €110 million Euro.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho who couldn't win any trophy last season will try to change that this season. The Red Devil who is currently in the 10th place of the Premier League table has two wins and two losses.

The Argentine will be an excellent addition to Manchester squad with his intelligent movement, ability to find spaces and all-around play which will come in handy in Mourinho style of play. Their front line with Lukaku, Sanchez will be a boost if Mauro moves to Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The report comes from a pretty reliable source.

Video

What's next?

Mauro the rising star will always be in the eye of many big clubs in Europe as the top striker, with a stunning release clause if he wishes to leave Inter Milan.

However, if he joins the Red Devil this January, his pair with Lukaku will be the one to watch for.