Manchester United have officially entered the advanced stages of negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the rumoured transfer of Jadon Sancho.

As per latest updates from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are closing in on the blistering winger, who could become the most expensive English player if his reported move to United goes through.

Manchester United have reportedly begun talks with Borussia Dortmund, although no agreement over a fee has been reached between the two clubs. The aforementioned source claims that personal terms will not be an obstacle for Manchester United, as Sancho is supposedly willing to switch to Old Trafford.

The young Englishman is waiting for the two clubs to find an agreement. On the other hand, his side Borussia Dortmund know they have to finalise the deal soon in order to spend their own time searching for a replacement.

Manchester United set to pay Jadon Sancho fee in instalments

Jadon Sancho has been Manchester United's primary transfer target

Sancho, born in South London, began his career at Watford before moving to Manchester City as a youth talent.

Despite showing immense promise at the junior levels, the Manchester United target never got to break into the first-team under Pep Guardiola.

Sancho then decided to make a bold move and ply his trade in Germany early on in his career. This has, in turn, served as an example for young English talent to realise their potential elsewhere at a young age.

Sancho sparkled this season for Borussia Dortmund, chipping in with a staggering 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga.

He was linked with a move to Chelsea as well. But talks between Manchester United and his representatives, coupled with Chelsea's purchase of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and probably Kai Havertz, put the Red Devils ahead.

The only real hitch in the transfer right now is the payment structure which has to be agreed upon by both the clubs.

Manchester United target Sancho recorded 17 goals and 16 assists this season in the Bundesliga

According to the latest reports, Manchester United will pay Borussia Dortmund in instalments over a period of two or three years. In addition to the initial fee which will we paid upfront, a further £18 million would have to be paid as add-ons by Manchester United.

It seems like a fantastic piece of business from Dortmund's point of view. Sancho, alongside the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood, would form one of the most feared attacking units in the world.

BVB reportedly want to conclude Sancho's sale before the 10th of August so that they have enough time to sign and integrate his replacement in the squad.

Jadon Sancho has been directly involved in a goal every 94.9 minutes on average for Borussia Dortmund:



❍ 99 appearances

❍ 39 assists

❍ 34 goals



An obscene talent. pic.twitter.com/ibipJ2fifP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 3, 2020

In such a situation, the German giants also will have to look at additional reinforcements if they are to challenge for the title next season.

Should he sign for Manchester United, Sancho will pen a long-term contract until June 2025.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are looking at former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay among a few others as a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

