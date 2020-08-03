Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Reports: Manchester United agree personal terms with Jadon Sancho as big-money deal edges closer

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho
Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Modified 03 Aug 2020, 20:09 IST
News
Advertisement

Manchester United have officially entered the advanced stages of negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the rumoured transfer of Jadon Sancho.

As per latest updates from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are closing in on the blistering winger, who could become the most expensive English player if his reported move to United goes through.

Manchester United have reportedly begun talks with Borussia Dortmund, although no agreement over a fee has been reached between the two clubs. The aforementioned source claims that personal terms will not be an obstacle for Manchester United, as Sancho is supposedly willing to switch to Old Trafford.

The young Englishman is waiting for the two clubs to find an agreement. On the other hand, his side Borussia Dortmund know they have to finalise the deal soon in order to spend their own time searching for a replacement.

Also read: Manchester United transfer news roundup: Red Devils' plan to sign Jadon Sancho revealed, Solskjaer wants to sign AS Monaco star and more- 2 August 2020

Manchester United set to pay Jadon Sancho fee in instalments

Jadon Sancho has been Manchester United
Jadon Sancho has been Manchester United's primary transfer target

Sancho, born in South London, began his career at Watford before moving to Manchester City as a youth talent.

Advertisement

Despite showing immense promise at the junior levels, the Manchester United target never got to break into the first-team under Pep Guardiola.

Sancho then decided to make a bold move and ply his trade in Germany early on in his career. This has, in turn, served as an example for young English talent to realise their potential elsewhere at a young age.

View this post on Instagram

[🔴] Sancho and Man Utd updates - Talks between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho are now in ‘advanced stage’. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - Manchester United always wanted to pay Sancho also by ‘add ons’ after Coronavirus problems and are still pushing to sign him paying in installments. At the moment, still no agreement between ManUtd and BVB but ‘talks are ongoing’. 💰 - Sancho’s contract has never been a problem - personal terms are ready to be agreed until June 2025. The player is now waiting to understand if the two clubs can find an agreement or not. 🤝 - Borussia Dortmund want to have final decision about Sancho future in August because of particular summer and if he’ll leave, they nee a replacement - Depay on the list but not the only one. 🇩🇪 #sancho #jadonsancho #mufc #manutd #transfers #manchesterunited #bvb #borussia #epl

A post shared by Fabrizio Romano (@fabriziorom) on

Sancho sparkled this season for Borussia Dortmund, chipping in with a staggering 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga.

He was linked with a move to Chelsea as well. But talks between Manchester United and his representatives, coupled with Chelsea's purchase of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and probably Kai Havertz, put the Red Devils ahead.

The only real hitch in the transfer right now is the payment structure which has to be agreed upon by both the clubs.

Manchester United target Sancho recorded 17 goals and 16 assists this season in the Bundesliga
Manchester United target Sancho recorded 17 goals and 16 assists this season in the Bundesliga

According to the latest reports, Manchester United will pay Borussia Dortmund in instalments over a period of two or three years. In addition to the initial fee which will we paid upfront, a further £18 million would have to be paid as add-ons by Manchester United.

It seems like a fantastic piece of business from Dortmund's point of view. Sancho, alongside the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood, would form one of the most feared attacking units in the world.

BVB reportedly want to conclude Sancho's sale before the 10th of August so that they have enough time to sign and integrate his replacement in the squad.

In such a situation, the German giants also will have to look at additional reinforcements if they are to challenge for the title next season.

Should he sign for Manchester United, Sancho will pen a long-term contract until June 2025.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are looking at former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay among a few others as a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Also read: Reports: Manchester United line up bid for Porto full-back Alex Telles

Published 03 Aug 2020, 20:09 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Football Jadon Sancho Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी