Reports: Manchester United star rejected by PSG

Shambhu Ajith
30 Jul 2018, 11:56 IST

Jose Mourinho is not very happy with the player either

What's the rumour?

Anthony Martial is in the doghouse at Manchester United and according to Get French Football News, the French forward who has once again invoked the wrath of Jose Mourinho was offered to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the Ligue 1 giants have rejected an opportunity to sign the 22-year-old for £71 million.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho appeared to be extremely frustrated by the absence of first-team players after their pre-season international friendly defeat against Liverpool. He was critical of Anthony Martial who was allowed to leave for the birth of his baby.

He said,

"Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born - beautiful baby, full of health, thank God - he should be here and he is not here."

Martial was enjoying his best run in a Manchester United shirt before the arrival of Alexis Sanchez pushed him down the pecking order. As a result, the talented forward lost out on a place in France's World Cup squad that went on to win the World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Paris Saint-Germain are always on the lookout for top French players to recruit. They were thus understood to have been interested in Anthony Martial.

However, Jose Mourinho reportedly asked Thomas Tuchel to cough up £71 million if he is to secure Anthony Martial's services for the upcoming season.

But PSG cannot afford to offer so much money for a player as they have to comply with the Financial Fairplay Rules in the aftermath of Kylian Mbappe's £166m permanent move to the capital.

Earlier, Martial's agent Lamboley had come out and claimed that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

"After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,"

"There are lots of factors, and right now it's too early to talk about them.

"I think that when United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That's why this decision has come - it's a well-thought-out decision.

"Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come."

However, it now looks as though Anthony Martial will stay at Manchester United.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The source is a reliable one and the circumstances suggest that this may very well have happened.

Video

What's next?

Anthony Martial is likely to stay at Manchester United as the financially capable clubs have their own affairs to settle and he won't come for cheap as far as the smaller clubs are concerned.