Manchester United are preparing to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this transfer window in a bid to replace under-fire David de Gea.

According to reports from Sport Review, Manchester United have identified Schmeichel as a 'ready-made' alternative to the Spaniard.

Schmeichel's experience in the Premier League and a run of consistent seasons at the King Power seem to have interested Manchester United, who are not completely convinced with Dean Henderson either.

The Sheffield United shot-stopper, on loan from Manchester United, has been a revelation in goal for the Blades but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure if he will be able to soak in the pressure of playing at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United boss has seemingly lost his patience with De Gea despite repeated backing and is finally set to chase an established, proven goalkeeper.

Schmeichel transfer could give Manchester United time

Manchester United target Kasper Schmeichel has been one of Leicester's most consistent performers

De Gea has been subject to scrutiny for a handful of mistakes since the 2018 World Cup, most recently during Manchester United's semi-final loss at Chelsea where he was at fault for both the goals scored by Frank Lampard's side.

He gifted a goal to Everton back in March as well, when Manchester United were fighting to hold on to a 1-0 lead.

No goalkeeper has made more errors directly leading to Premier League goals than David de Gea (7) since the start of last season.



On three for the current season. pic.twitter.com/85UbV0DRpi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2020

Expressing his faith in the Spaniard, Solskjaer had said:

"But David's shown his reaction, the way he made amends and saved Sigurdsson's goal, or chance, at the end. David's the best goalkeeper in the world, Dean is a very good challenger and then Sergio (Romero)'s a decent challenger as well. I trust David 100 per cent in the goal."

Not to mention, Manchester United also have the option of bringing back Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United, but there is an idea of risk with regard to the same due to the youngster's lack of Premier League experience.

De Gea was one of the biggest letdowns for Manchester United

Kasper Schmeichel, on the other hand, is one of the smartest glove-men in football at present. He has been consistent for the Foxes every single season, having previously starred in their dramatic title-winning campaign as well as the Champions League run that followed the next season.

This term too, Schmeichel was one of the best performers for Leicester City as they achieved a fifth-place finish, behind Manchester United and Chelsea.

At 33, a move to Manchester United would be a dream transfer for the goalkeeper.

As recently as yesterday, former Manchester United man Mark Bosnich hailed the Leicester goalkeeper, claiming:

"When he's playing well, he's as good as any goalkeeper in the Premier League. He's won a title with Leicester, he's been very consistent at international level for quite some time as well. Even if they decide to keep David de Gea, to have someone of the quality of Kasper Schmeichel fighting for a place with de Gea would bring the whole standard up a couple of notches."

A move away from Leicester doesn't seem as realistic for Schmeichel, as he is adored by the fans and has a starting spot between the sticks nailed down for himself.

As for Manchester United, there is always the option of recalling the talented Henderson from Sheffield.

