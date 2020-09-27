Reports: Manchester United interested in Chelsea midfielder N'golo Kante 

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on signing Chelsea star N'golo Kante in order to reinforce their midfield.

According to the Mirror, the Old Trafford outfit have contacted their Premier League rivals over the availability of N'golo Kante but the French international is reluctant to leave Stamford Bridge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have struggled in the season so far. They fell to a shock 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, while they needed a last-gasp contentious penalty to see off Brighton in their second game.

The Red Devils have been linked with Jadon Sancho for most of the summer, but have not been able to come to terms with German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Can a late move for N'golo Kante salvage what has been a poor window for Manchester United?

N'golo Kante has been essential for Chelsea

After the progress that was made last season, Manchester United fans were expecting their club to make gains in the transfer market. But that has not been the case.

United have been linked with several names throughout the window, including Gareth Bale, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Reguilon, and Jadon Sancho, all of whom have either moved elsewhere or been involved in prolonged transfer sagas.

Netherlands international Donny van de Beek remains the sole arrival at Old Trafford. Given the massive lack of depth within the United squad, this is far from an ideal situation.

With just over a week to go in the current transfer window, Manchester United fans have become agitated over the lack of transfer activity at the club. They will be hoping that something concrete can come out of the rumoured move for N'golo Kante.

Could Kante turn around United's season?

The 29-year-old has been a key component of the Chelsea team since his arrival from Leicester City in 2016, and has played a key role in all the success enjoyed by the side since then.

N'golo Kante was one of the stars as France won a second World Cup in Russia in 2018. He is currently one of the highest paid players in the Blues squad, on wages of around £300,000/week.

Solskjaer is said to be an admirer of the 29-year-old. If Kante does arrive at Old Trafford, he would strengthen a midfield that already contains the likes of Bruno Fernandez, Paul Pogba, Van de Beek, Fred, and Nemanja Matic.