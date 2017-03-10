Reports: Manchester United interested in signing Serie A superstar

Jose Mourinho believes that he will add some much-needed freshness and quality to the Manchester United attack next season

Jose Mourinho is reportedly a huge fan of Dries Mertens

What’s the story?

Manchester United have been linked with a host of names in the transfer market and now latest reports from Italian daily ll Mattino claim that the Red Devils have made Napoli star Dries Mertens their priority target.

The report also went on to add that the Belgian superstar even met with club representatives from Old Trafford in a hotel lobby at Naples. It is reported that the meeting lasted two hours with United discussing with Mertens the possibility of him moving to Manchester in the summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Dries Mertens has been in fine form for Napoli this season

The Belgian forward has been in fine form for Napoli and has scored an incredible 23 goals in 34 appearances. However, with Merten’s contract ending in 2018, talks have stalled on a new deal. With the 29-year-old playing the best football of his career, a move to the Premier League giants could be on the cards in the summer.

The heart of the matter

With the sale of Gonzalo Higuain and the unfortunate injury of Arkadiuz Milik, Mertens has taken a more central position this season and performed admirably. The tricky Belgian has brought out his best game and has become one of the top forwards in European football.

Also, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic already 35 and Wayne Rooney’s future uncertain, Mourinho might be looking at Mertens to add some quality and competition to the Manchester United attack.

Blessed with immense technical skill, dribbling ability and an uncanny ability to find the back of the net, Mertens might prove to be a huge success in the Premier League if a move to Manchester United does indeed happen in the summer transfer window.

What’s next?

Manchester United under Jose Mourinho have rediscovered some of their old swagger and have had some good results since the turn of the year. The Red Devils will be focussed on the Europa League and they will also be hoping to finish in the top 4 this season.

Napoli, on the other hand, will be trying their best to catch up with Juventus in the Serie A title race, although a more realistic target would be to finish second ahead of Roma in the League standings.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mertens has been highly impressive for Napoli this season and the Red Devils should definitely jump at the opportunity to sign the talented 29-year-old. The Belgian is capable of creating something out of nothing and he could add some much-needed freshness and dynamism to the Manchester United attack next season.