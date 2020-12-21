Reports: Manchester United keen on recruiting South American wonderkid in January transfer window

Manchester United are keen on bringing in Ecuadorean wonderkid Moises Caicedo during the January transfer window, as per reports.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising midfield prospects in South American football at the moment and has impressed with his displays for both Independiente del Valle as well as the Ecuador national side.

Caicedo could potentially add further to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options in the middle, and he could be available for a cut-price fee, making it an even more tempting prospect for the Red Devils.

Red Devils in talks for Caicedo who 'dreams' of Manchester United move

Caicedo (L) celebrates after scoring a goal for Ecuador

Caicedo is a confessed Manchester United fan himself, and grew up idolising his compatriot and former club captain Antonio Valencia.

The defensive midfielder has stated in the past that he looks up to the right-back as well as Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba. However, the Independiente del Valle ace has modeled his game around N'Golo Kante, who is another player he revealed to be an idol.

Speaking on the two French superstars he is inspired by, Caicedo expressed;

"My challenge is one day to be in the elite of world football. I have proposed this to myself, my dream is to play in the big leagues. I really like the game of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, I learn a lot from them every time I see them. I always try to do what they do, that’s why they are there."

🔥⚽🇪🇨 18 year old Moises Caicedo with this spectacular golazo to seal the points for @IDV_EC in the #Libertadores! pic.twitter.com/Ec0BTMCj79 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) March 12, 2020

Revealing his love for Manchester United in another interview back in May, Caicedo remarked;

"My dream is to arrive at Manchester United. I like English football a lot because it is a quick style of football."

Caicedo is said to be a disciplined and tactically astute defensive midfielder who is composed on the ball and an ability to read the game that belies his age. He has been integral for both club and country, and recently became the youngest ever scorer for Ecuador.

The South American is superb at occupying the space between the two centre-backs and breaking up play. He could be acquired by the Red Devils for a fee of under €10m. However, he is also wanted by the likes of RB Leipzig, Alaves, West Ham, AC Milan, and others.

Since joining Manchester United's academy, Facundo Pellistri has completed 33/45 take-ons (73%) which is more than any other academy player in the same period. Hannibal Mejbri (25/40; 63%) ranks 2nd. pic.twitter.com/2sbuQ49Bco — UtdArena (@utdarena) December 15, 2020

Should the 19-year-old be signed by Manchester United, it would bode will with the renewed transfer strategy adopted by the club. The Red Devils have evidently moved away from trying to sign superstars and have focused on signing much younger players to nurture them into top players.

Caicedo's potential signing would be in the same vein as Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo's purchases. The two young right-wingers were signed by the club as part of a deadline day quartet along with Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani.

2002 - Amad Diallo #Traore was the second player born in 2002 to have found the net in the top five European leagues (October 2019 v Udinese), behind only Ansu Fati (August 2019 v Osasuna). Manchester? pic.twitter.com/1vcFP4P5aM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 5, 2020

The Uruguayan, Pellistri, has been part of the U-23 side since his arrival and has scored three times in eight appearances for them, while the Ivorian, Diallo, is set to arrive in January from Atalanta.

Manchester United also signed a host of impressive young players in the summer who joined their academy, including the likes of Marc Jurado, Alvaro Fernandez, and Alejandro Garnacho from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid respectively.

