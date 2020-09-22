Manchester United are considering a shock move for Brazilian midfielder Marcus Wendel before the transfer window shuts on October 5th, as per reports.

The Red Devils have been in the market for reinforcements throughout the summer, but haven't been able to conduct any substantial business as of yet. So far, Donny van de Beek of Ajax has been their only purchase and the Dutchman managed a goal on his debut as well.

Manchester United got off to a terrible start after losing 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace in their season opener, they are reportedly set to ramp up their efforts to sign players this summer.

Sporting's Wendel on Manchester United's radar

23-year-old Wendel in action for Sporting

As per French outlet L'Equipe [via Insidefutbol], Manchester United 'cannot be ruled out' as surprise bidders for Sporting star Marcus Wendel. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men reportedly failed with a bid of €25m earlier on in the summer, but the fee that Sporting are holding out for has not been revealed.

French giants AS Monaco are said to be the other club that are keen on signing the 23-year-old this summer.

The versatile midfielder appeared 28 times for Sporting in their 2019/20 Liga NOS campaign, clocking up just under 2,300 minutes for the title chasers. Wendel managed three goals and set up a further two in this period, and averaged 58 passes per 90 at an average completion rate of 92%.

71% - Among players to have attempted 30+ dribbles in Primeira Liga in 2019-20, Wendel's 71% dribble success rate is the best of any player in the competition. Zigzag. pic.twitter.com/o5qr1Bf8bi — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) April 18, 2020

Manchester United's most recent signing from Sporting, Bruno Fernandes, is sure to give them a level of encouragement. The Portuguese creator has been a massive hit at Old Trafford so far and single-handedly galvanised the side upon his arrival at the club. His catalytic impact was pivotal for Solskjaer's men climbing up the table after a dismal first half and finished the campaign in third place.

The record English champions are also in talks to sign another Liga NOS star, Alex Telles, before the transfer window closes. Widespread reports have claimed that negotiations between Porto and Manchester United are well underway and a deal could be reached in the region of €25-30m for the Brazilian star.

🅰️ Most assists over the past four Liga NOS seasons



🥇 Pizzi - 46

🥈 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀 - 𝟯𝟳

🥉 𝗕𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗼 𝗙𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘀 - 𝟮𝟴



🗞️ Could Telles be joining Fernandes at #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WdD0YKOxDn — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 18, 2020

Elsewhere, they have been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and a centre-half this summer. The Englishman is set to cost the Red Devils a whopping €120m, which would smash the British record fee currently held by Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

As for the defensive options, they have been tipped to move for Monaco's Benoit Badiashile or Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig alongside Telles, who is largely expected to complete a move in the coming days.

