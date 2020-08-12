Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go head to head in the transfer market for the services of Kalidou Koulibaly, as per reports.

Both clubs are in search for a centre-half this summer, with City, in particular, looking to spend big on a defender this year. Due to the injuries to Aymeric Laporte, combined with John Stones falling out of favour with Pep Guardiola and with Eric Garcia set to leave soon, the Cityzens are keen on a centre-half.

Manchester United already spent a world-record fee for a defender for Harry Maguire last summer when they spent £80m for the then-Leicester City man. They now hope to find a quality player to complement the Englishman. He was also courted by Manchester City, who were eventually unwilling to bow to the Foxes' hefty demands.

Manchester United and Manchester City want Koulibaly

Koulibaly in action for Napoli

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli are holding out for at least €70m for their Senegalese star, who has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league over the last few years.

Although Manchester United have been credited with an interest, the Red Devils are yet to make any offer whatsoever for the 29-year-old.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have reportedly proposed an offer worth up to €63m for the Napoli player, a figure still not considered to be good enough by Aurelio de Laurentiis the Partonopei.

Il #ManchesterCity ha offerto 63 milioni più bonus al #Napoli per #Koulibaly. Il #Napoli chiede almeno 70 base fissa. Dallo #United nessuna offerta per ora — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 11, 2020

Manchester City target Koulibaly was in the headlines recently after he got into an awkward position and inadvertently slammed the back of Lionel Messi's boot in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The mistake on the Senegalese's part led to Napoli conceding a penalty calmly converted by Luis Suarez.

There are other defenders being considered by both the clubs as well, with Manchester City also keeping tabs on Sevilla's Diego Carlos. Incidentally, both of City's targets conceded penalties in knockout games a few days from each other as the Brazilian did so against Wolves in the UEFA Europa League. Carlos has a €75m release clause and is contracted to Sevilla until the summer of 2024.

Diego Carlos is another Premier League target

Manchester United have courted the services of Gabriel of Lille, who has impressed thoroughly with his performances in Europe and Ligue 1 this year. The Brazilian left-footed centre-half is on the radar of many top clubs, including Napoli (as a replacement should Koulibaly leave), United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and others.

He is set to cost any potential buyers in the region of €25-30m varying with bonuses and add ons. Manchester United are mainly said to be looking for a centre-half who is capable of stopping counter-attacks and can make up for Maguire's lack of recovery pace — something which Gabriel can offer.

Given the needs of both clubs, it remains to be seen which defenders they can manage to sign this summer. It is important to note thaManchester City are almost certain to sign a commanding centre-half after their terrible attempt at a title defence this year.

