Reports: Manchester United set to beat Barcelona to PSG superstar's signature

United are going all out to sign the player.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 23 Jun 2017, 16:48 IST

Jose Mourinho will be excited to work with him

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos has impressed a number of European clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus with his performances this season.

And now Manchester United have joined that list. According to Globo Esporte, a Brazilian media outlet, the Europa League champions have registered a £62 million bid for him, the highest the Parisian club have received this summer.

Barcelona have also made a bid of £35 million, which is nowhere near what United are offering. While European champions Real Madrid have also shown interest, they are yet to present any offer.

In case you didn’t know...

Marquinhos at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Marcos Aoas Correa, generally known as Marquinhos, kicked off his professional football career as a 17-year-old for boyhood club Corinthians. His technique caught the eye of Italian side Roma who signed him in 2012. He flourished at the Giallorossi as he racked up 30 appearances in his debut and only season at the club, a big achievement for a teenager.

The next season, Paris Saint-Germain decided to make the Brazilian a part of their “project” and paid a whopping €31.4 million to Roma, the fifth-highest for a defender.

He has since displayed his quality and versatility at the club alongside fellow Brazilians Thiago Silva and Lucas Moura and has won numerous domestic titles with the Parisians. He also managed to win the Olympic gold medal with the Brazilian national team in 2016.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United recently landed Benfica defender Victor Lindelof for £30 million. With the addition of Marquinhos, manager Jose Mourinho could be tempted to play a three-man defence along with Eric Bailly.

Also read: Reports: Manchester United set to complete deal with La Liga club for winger

The arrival of Marquinhos could also mean the end of Englishman Chris Smalling’s United tenure. Smalling is currently being chased by West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

PSG, however, are under no pressure to sell and will look to retain the 23-year-old, given that Silva is not the youngest and Presnel Kimpembe doesn’t have enough experience.

Video

Author’s take

Marquinhos is getting enough minutes and is happy at Paris, however, an offer to play in the most competitive league in the world could make him re-think his future.