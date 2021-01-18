Reports: Mauricio Pochettino interested in Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin

Mauricio Pochettino recently took charge at Paris Saint-Germain and the former Spurs manager is already preparing to make a move for an Arsenal star.

According to The Boot Room, the Argentinean is interested in Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin. However, there’s already a beeline for the Spaniard’s signature, with both Barcelona and Juventus also tracking the player.

Bellerin graduated from the fabled La Masia but left the Catalans to join Arsenal as a 16-year-old in the summer of 2011. He continued his development at the Emirates and even spent a season on loan to Watford.

The Spaniard was in and out of the starting eleven on returning from his loan spell but eventually broke in the first team in the 2015/16 season. Since then, Bellerin has grown into one of the finest right-backs in the world at Arsenal.

Still only 25 years old, the Spaniard continues to generate interest from around Europe and is on Mauricio Pochettino's wishlist at PSG. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has seen Bellerin up close during his stint in the Premier League and is aware of what a fine player the Arsenal right-back is.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all chasing the signature of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin - according to Calcio Mercato. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) January 18, 2021

It was previously reported that Barcelona were interested in a homecoming for the Spaniard. Now, it appears that the Catalans might have to battle not just PSG, but also Juventus for Bellerin. The Bianconeri already have former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey at Turin and they are hoping that a reunion would be enticing enough for the Spaniard to consider a move to the Serie A.

Barcelona willing to offer £22m for Arsenal star

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer £22m for their former player and remain the favorites to secure his signature. However, Arsenal would be wise to hold on to their right-back because replacing Bellerin could cost double that amount. The Spaniard’s abilities on the pitch, as well as his leadership qualities and experience, make him indispensable for the Gunners.

Advertisement

Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal at the end of the season. Barcelona, PSG, and Juventus are interested in signing the player. [@CmdotCom_En] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 18, 2021

The Spaniard has been a regular in the Arsenal team this season. He has started 16 of the 18 games in the Premier League so far. Bellerin famously wore the armband for the Gunners' splendid 3-1 win over Chelsea in December.

Having already made 223 appearances for Arsenal, Bellerin is out-an-out Gunner who Mikel Arteta will hold on to with all his might.