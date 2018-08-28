Reports: Monaco target Premier League star

Namrath Kadiyala

Monaco manager, Leonardo Jardim

What's the rumour?

The transfer window will close on the 31st of August and the German, Spanish and French clubs are in a hurry to rope in more fresh faces. As a result, there have been several rumours regarding teams from the aforementioned countries.

Reportedly, Ligue 1 giants, Monaco has targeted Chelsea star, Ruben Loftus Cheek. The Sun states that Monaco wants him on a season-long loan deal.

Heart of the matter

Monaco wants to strengthen their midfield by roping in the star Englishman. They snatched Aleksandr Golovin from Chelsea's jaws and now they want to sign Loftus Cheek on a loan deal. He has been told by Chelsea that, he must have to wait for his first-team minutes.

He only played for 22 minutes in the first game against Huddersfield but, couldn't manage anything in the next 2. He might get a lot more game time at Monaco and a player of his quality deserves it. He had a fantastic season with Crystal Palace last season, on loan from Chelsea. He also had a fabulous time in Russia, during the World Cup.

Maurizio Sarri has stated that, he hopes Loftus Cheek will stay at Chelsea but could leave during the January window. However, with interest from Monaco, the player himself might want to leave.

Chelsea has a surplus of midfielders and with players like Willian on the bench, Loftus Cheek might get very less game time.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea has started their campaign in a brilliant manner and is second on the league table. The likes of Pedro, Hazard, Alvaro Morata and Jorginho have been on the scoresheet. Monaco, on the other hand, has had a terrible start to their campaign as they sit in 10th place.

Rumour rating: 5.5/10

The Sun isn't very reliable when it comes to transfer news but, this could go either way. The player might want to leave the club to get game time whereas, Chelsea may not be willing to sell their star player on a loan deal. It is difficult to predict anything at this stage and the next couple of days could give us an indication of where this is going.

What's next?

With just 3 days left for the transfer window to close, the deal could be finalised in the next 30 hours or so.