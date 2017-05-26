Reports: New Barcelona manager makes Manchester United superstar his primary target

Ernesto Valverde's first signing for Barcelona?

Ernesto Valverde's first signing?

What’s the story?

New Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde (not confirmed yet) has made Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera his primary target ahead of his move to the Camp Nou according to reports in the Metro. The Spanish international, formerly of Atletic Bilbao has played under Valverde during his time at the Basque club.

Also Read: Golden Shoe 2016/17: Top 10 goal scorers in Europe this season

In case you didn’t know..

Ander Herrera has had a brilliant season at Manchester United and has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He has adapted his game to Jose Mourinho’s tactics and has acquired a cult status at Old Trafford.

Also Read: 5 players Barcelona must buy to compete with Real Madrid next season

He is regarded by many the favourite to take over from Wayne Rooney as the captain of the famous club. The Spanish international’s leadership skills on and off the pitch, combined with his performance earned him the Sir Matt Busby Award (awarded by fans to the best Manchester United player of the season).

The heart of the matter

Ander Herrera’s game is based on expression and passion. He is good on the ball, and very hard working and is strong in the tackle. With Sergio Busquets getting on in years, Barcelona need someone to provide that combative edge to the midfield.

However, it will be very difficult to prise him away from Old Trafford. He is unwontedly a fan favorite, and given the amount of games he has played this season, a Jose Mourinho favorite too.

What’s Next?

Barcelona will need to spend a lot of money if they are to bring the Spaniard to Camp Nou, however to their advantage Ander’s contract runs out in 2018. Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Ed Woodward to extend the midfielder’s contract.

One thing is for sure, if he does move, he will bring something to the Barcelona that they don’t have at the moment.

Author’s Take

Given the attachment the Spaniard seems to have with Manchester United fans, and the possibility that he may get the captain’s armband for the new season, it seems it will be difficult to prise away the midfielder from Old Trafford.

But, you never say never in football.