Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, as per reports. The Magpies have struggled due to a lack of goals in recent times and hope to lure the out-of-sorts centre-forward to St. James' Park.

The Toon Army are set for a takeover in the coming month or so which could see them compete for marquee signings in the transfer market. They have been linked with moves for several stars including the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gonzalo Higuain, and now, Jovic.

However, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid are willing are part ways with their young striker, or if Newcastle can afford his services.

Real Madrid's Jovic a Newcastle target with or without takeover

Jovic has endured a challenging season in Madrid

As per the Shield Gazette, Newcastle will look to sign Jovic from Real Madrid irrespective of the outcome of their takeover talks. Even if it falls through and the Toon do not receive the financial boost they were hoping for, they reportedly want to sign Jovic on a loan deal.

Throughout the 2019/20 season, Newcastle have amassed a total of 37 league goals — the joint fourth-lowest tally in the top-flight. This considerable shortage of goals is shocking, given their rather lavish expenditure on Joelinton.

Much like Jovic, Joelinton has endured a dismal debut campaign at his new club

The former Hoffenheim striker arrived in Tyneside for a staggering €44m in the summer of 2019. However, despite playing 37 games of which he started 32, the Brazilian managed just two goals and two assists.

Incidentally, the 23-year-old's goal tally is identical to that of their rumoured target Jovic for Real Madrid. The Serbian international saw just four starts for the champions with a further 13 appearances off the bench, but managed only two goals in those 422 minutes. Beyond numbers alone, Jovic looked out of place at Real Madrid and appeared in need of time to settle in.

10 - Luka Jovic has scored 10 goals in the Europa League this season; no player has netted more (level with Olivier Giroud). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/74ibEdWcgw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2019

Jovic's form in the Bundesliga was enough to convince Real Madrid to part with over €60m for his services. However, he's had to endure a difficult season in the capital.

The 22-year-old commands a handsome salary at Real Madrid as well, which could be another reason to send him out on loan or a permanent deal. However, should they allow him to depart, there could be consequences for Real Madrid given their lack of a deputy for Karim Benzema.

30 - Luka Jovic 🇷🇸 has scored 30% of Eintracht Frankfurt's goals in Bundesliga this season (17/57), highest ratio among German top-flight players in 2018/19. Revelation. @Eintracht pic.twitter.com/VLmni4uMvu — Optajean (@OptaJean) April 17, 2019

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce also hinted at their potential search for another centre-forward, saying;

"I’ve always said with Joelinton, I think he’s better playing to a side, that suits him, so it’s quite possible that a centre-forward could be on the list, yeah."

It is worth noting, though, that many other clubs including AS Monaco, Napoli, AC Milan, and others who have been credited with interest in Jovic.

While the Spanish champions are off on holiday ahead of their Manchester City clash in the Champions League, Newcastle prepare to host Liverpool for their final fixture of the campaign.

