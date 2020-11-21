Reports: Neymar attempting to lure Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain

According to reports, Neymar is trying to convince Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos to join Paris Saint-Germain. The former Barcelona star has reportedly been on the phone with the Los Blancos player, urging him to complete a move to the French capital.

The Brazilian has faced the Spaniard on numerous occasions on the football pitch, during the El Clasico, when his Barcelona team locked horns with Ramos’ Real Madrid. Neymar spent four seasons at the Camp Nou, appearing 186 times for the Blaugrana and scoring 105 goals, before moving to PSG in the summer of 2017.

Sergio Ramos, on the other hand, has spent a chunk of his career with Real Madrid since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Sevilla in 2005 and is reportedly ready to leave for greener pastures. And it appears that Neymar is keen to lure the veteran defender to Paris.

Sergio Ramos is in the final few months of his current contract, which expires in June 2021. Real Madrid are ready to prolong his stay but are only offering a one-year extension, as is the club norm for players above the age of 30. This is where PSG have identified a window of opportunity to take advantage of.

The Ligue 1 giants will reportedly offer Ramos a three-year contract which will see him earn €20m per season. And one man who is desperate to see the Spaniard at the Parc des Princes is Neymar.

The Brazilian is ready to sign a contract extension with PSG if they manage to acquire Ramos. Neymar has even called up the Spaniard to inform him of his decision. Interestingly, the Brazilian has also revealed that Kylian Mbappe will also stay if the Real Madrid skipper arrives.

"Sergio, if you sign for PSG, know that I will renew the following day, but after me, something else will happen... Someone else will renew, Kylian Mbappe," Neymar is reported to have told Ramos over the phone.

Neymar also told the Spaniard that his arrival could help PSG find success in Europe.

"If you come to PSG, we win at least two European Cups."

PSG are eager to tie down both Neymar and Mbappe to new contracts as their current deals expire in the summer of 2022. The duo will reportedly decide on their future based on how the next summer unfolds.

There are also chances that Ramos could be joined by another former Real Madrid player at PSG – Cristiano Ronaldo, as reports suggest that Juventus could part with the Portuguese star at the end of the season.