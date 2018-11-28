×
Reports: Neymar reaches agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for €200m summer exit 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.06K   //    28 Nov 2018, 12:41 IST

Reports surrounding Neymar's return to Catalonia have been rife in recent weeks
What's the rumour?

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar Jr has reportedly come to an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding his potential exit next summer.

In case you didn't know...

The former Barcelona star left the Catalan giants to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee in the summer of 2017. 

Despite having enjoyed success at the Parc des Princes, reports have been rife of Neymar's desire to return to his former club to reunite with his old teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Brazilian forward was also reported to be prepared to force a move away from the Ligue 1 giants.

The speculation seems to have died down recently owing to the exorbitant rates that clubs need to pay to drive him out of the French capital.

The heart of the matter

La Porteria (via The Mirror) has now reignited speculation surrounding Neymar's exit reporting that the Brazilian forward has struck a €200 million agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, allowing him to leave in the summer of 2019. 

Neymar's adviser Andre Cury is also said to be working on a deal to get the former Barcelona star out of PSG as soon as possible.


Despite the agreement, Neymar's destination is reportedly still unknown. Amid rumours of a potential move to Barcelona, the PSG star has also been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid to serve as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian superstar has netted 13 goals in 16 appearances for the French club so far this season. 

Rumour rating: 6/10

While PSG are being closely investigated by the UEFA for Financial Fair Play (FFP) and may be forced to offload either Neymar or Mbappe, the Brazilian's deal is unlikely to materialise immediately. 

Neymar will undoubtedly be a fine addition to a struggling Real Madrid team but speculation around his sensational return to Barcelona also refuses to go away. It remains to be seen where his next destination is if he does indeed move away from PSG.

Video: Worth €200m?


What's next?

PSG are set to face Liverpool in a crucial Champions League group stage game tonight and Neymar is expected to feature despite rumours initially suggesting he would miss the clash.

