Reports: Neymar urges PSG to sign Real Madrid talisman

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 7.07K // 22 Aug 2018, 19:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar wishes to see his compatriot at Parc des Princes next season

What's the rumour?

According to Diario Gol, Neymar has reportedly asked Paris Saint-Germain to make a move in order to land Real Madrid's Casemiro before the transfer window closes. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, Casemiro is not eager to leave Real Madrid and the Parisian club has not launched an offer yet.

However, the Spanish outlet claims that there are significant chances of the 26-year-old bidding adieu to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd if the bid made by PSG is irresistible. Besides, the report also states that the Brazil international will request the Spanish giants to leave if his game time under Julen Lopetegui is reduced this season.

In case you didn't know

Under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, Casemiro has gone from strength to strength to make a name for himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the football world. Consequently, he has turned the heads of a number of European top dogs.

His contract with Real Madrid runs out in 2021.

The heart of the matter

Casemiro could prove to be a shrewd coup for Les Parisiens as their current defensive midfielder Thiago Motta is 35 years old, which means that sooner or later, PSG will have to scour the transfer market for an able replacement of him.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that Real Madrid will pull out all the stops to hold on to the Brazilian pivot who is undoubtedly one of the most vital cogs in their machinery. Along with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Casemiro has transformed Real Madrid's midfield into a formidable force.

Rumour rating/probability: 3/10

The above-mentioned source is not quite reliable when it comes to transfer news. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, Real Madrid are highly unlikely to let go of the former Sao Paulo ace with just days left before the transfer window slams shut.

Video

What's next?

Casemiro will remain a Real Madrid player this season and help them in their pursuit of silverware. All the same, his future at Santiago Bernabeu appears iffy.