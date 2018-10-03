Reports: Paris Saint Germain are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder.

Paul Pogba may leave Manchester United if Mourinho continues to be the manager of the club.

What's the rumour?

According to the reports from the Sun, Paul Pogba may join PSG in a mega-money move after a feud with United boss, Jose Mourinho.

French midfielder's relationship with Mourinho has worsened and is desperate to leave United after a series of bust-ups with the Portuguese manager.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho is known for his rudeness with the club players and never shies from speaking his mind out. United's performance under Mourinho has been very poor this season. Mourinho has blamed his players for not performing.

Pogba was influential in guiding United to the second position in the league last season. Pogba has had numerous fallouts with Mourinho since last year. The days of the midfielder or the manager are numbered after their sour relationship.

The heart of the matter

Pogba is on the target of the number of Premier clubs including Juventus, PSG, and Barcelona.

Pogba's former club Juventus have been vocal in resigning the midfielder. Barcelona even was interested in signing Pogba. Now PSG has joined the race for the 25-year old with the League leader keen to bring the midfield maestro to the club.

FIFA claims that the French club has broke FInancial Fair Play rules. But the club is confident that they will prove the claims to be false, which will enable them to continue signing players in the future. It is believed that Pogba turned down PSG only to rejoin the Manchester club.

Video

Sky Sports released video of the fight between two important figures at Manchester United:

Rumour Rating: 2/10

Three months are left before the next transfer window opens. So, it is difficult to predict if the midfielder will leave the club for the French Champions of the other club.

What's next?

Pogba is one of the best players at United and they cannot afford to lose the player of his stature. It is to be seen who among Pogba and Mourinho leaves the club first.