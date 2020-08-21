Reports: Paris Saint-Germain interested in Manchester United's Diogo Dalot

UEFA Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Diogo Dalot this summer.

The Portuguese right-back arrived at Manchester United from FC Porto in the summer of 2018, under then-manager Jose Mourinho. However, injuries and the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka have meant that Dalot has had limited opportunities under the new head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dalot was sometimes used as a left-back when Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw were missing, but towards the end of the season, Solskjaer even played Timothy Fosu-Mensah in that position.

As a player who doesn't seem to have a future at Manchester United right now, Dalot is sure to attract interest from some of the bigger European clubs this season.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo have indicated that PSG are looking to make a move for him.

The French champions need cover in the right-back slot, with Thomas Meunier having left in the summer to join Borussia Dortmund. Thilo Kehrer is currently the only senior right-back in the PSG ranks.

Dalot's versatility could also be a massive factor in PSG looking to sign him. Apart from the left-back position, he's also capable of playing an advanced role on the flanks. PSG already have two left-backs in Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa, so Dalot might not be needed often in that role.

Dalot has only made 34 appearances in the two seasons since he signed for Manchester United and doesn't look to be pushing the door down to challenge Wan-Bissaka or Shaw either.

With Manchester United showing more faith in youngsters like Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe instead of Dalot, he is justified in wanting a move away from Old Trafford.

PSG, who have a Champions League final against Bayern Munich to prepare for, are also looking for a few more players to plug a few holes in their squad. Thiago Silva's departure will leave them with a centre-back to sign as well as someone to compete with Kehrer for the right-back spot.

Last summer too, PSG signed a Manchester United player, with Ander Herrera making the move from Manchester to Paris on the expiry of his contract with the Red Devils.

Manchester United signed Dalot for €22m in 2018 and will surely be looking to recoup that sum if they are to let go of Dalot.