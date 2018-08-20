Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Paris Saint-Germain star demands €5 million-a-year amid Barcelona, AC Milan interest

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Rumors
2.92K   //    20 Aug 2018, 14:36 IST

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Adrien Rabiot is demanding an astonishing salary of €5 million-per-season to stay at the club according to reports from Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer due to his contract expiring in June of next year. Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for the French international but a bid is yet to come in for his services.

In case you didn't know...

Rabiot was a part of the French squad which lifted the World Cup, although he didn't play a single minute in Russia. He did, however, establish himself as an important player during Paris Saint-Germain's stroll to the Ligue 1 title last season and is considered one of the premium talents in Europe at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel, having taken over at Les Parisiens this summer, has made keeping the young star at the Parc Des Princes a priority. However, the midfielder has already rejected a contract offer from the French champions out of hand and is now reportedly demanding an astonishing figure to stay with the club.

The heart of the matter

The ability of players to negotiate a transfer with other clubs once there are less than six months left on their contract puts Rabiot in a strong position. Paris Saint-Germain will not want to lose a highly-rated talent for nothing and with huge European clubs circling there will be no shortage of offers on the table should the 23-year-old run down his current deal.

However, his wage demands are enormous for a young player who is yet to reach the heights promised by his talent. Perhaps his outlandish demands are more of a publicity stunt to get a better deal on the table at Paris, or maybe it is a "come and get me" plea to either Barcelona or one of the Italian clubs.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

Calcio Mercato is a reliable news source and it seems likely that Rabiot or his agent "leaked" the story to try and push through a transfer before the window closes or get a bumper new contract.

Video


What's Next?

With Barcelona reportedly very interested in his services along with AC Milan whose sporting director, Leonardo knows Rabiot very well from his days in Paris, it feels like we see a conclusion to this saga before the end of August. Whether that involves a transfer or a huge new contract at Paris Saint-Germain remains to be seen.

