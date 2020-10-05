Reports: Paris Saint-Germain return with improved loan offer for Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign Dele Alli on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes.

The Ligue 1 giants have already tried and failed to sign Dele Alli on loan this summer but will look to test Tottenham Hotspur's resolve by returning with an improved offer.

Dele Alli has fallen out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho, making just one Premier League start so far this season, during which he was taken off at the half time. Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso have been preferred to the England international. The London giants have also signed Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid to add to their options up front.

He came on as a substitute in Spurs' shocking Premier League 6-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Dele Alli signed for Tottenham Hotspur in February 2015 for an initial fee of £5 million. In each of his first two campaigns at White Hart Lane, he was voted the PFA Young Player of the Year and also made the PFA Team of the Year.

His performances saw him earn a place in England's squad for the 2018 World Cup, during which he played a key role in the Three Lions' journey to the semi-finals, where they lost to Croatia.

Tottenham have rejected a second loan bid from PSG for midfielder Dele Alli. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 2, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain are not ready to give up on Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

Dele Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli has, however, experienced a major dip in form over the last couple of seasons and has had to make do with a place on the bench in recent times.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with moves for top-quality midfielders this summer as they seek to recover from a poor start to their Ligue 1 campaign and build on their finish to the 2019-20 campaign, where they won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and finished as runners-up in the Champions League.

The Parisians have been linked with a move for Lyon's Houssem Aouar but with Lyon president Jean Michel-Aulas ruling out the player's departure, the club seem to have switched their focus to Dele Alli.

Paris Saint-Germain have been keen on a move for the Tottenham Hotspur star and have reportedly had a loan bid for him rejected already. They are, however, unwilling to give up on the England international and will look to tempt Spurs into parting ways with him by submitting a new and improved loan offer.

Tottenham reject second PSG loan offer for Dele Alli worth £4mhttps://t.co/W058C0A1LQ — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 2, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur are not ready to let go of Dele Alli and see him as an integral member of their squad this season. The side made it to the group stage of the Europa League last week and advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties.

Spurs will certainly require the services of Dele Alli as they take on what could be a long and gruelling season.