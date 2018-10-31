×
Reports: Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign the Manchester United star

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
31 Oct 2018, 21:48 IST

Sanchez is struggling at Old Trafford.
Sanchez is struggling at Old Trafford.

What's the rumour?

The Sun reports that Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has been targetted by the League 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

It's believed that the French side wants to take Sanchez out of his miseries at Old Trafford and give him a chance to get back his form at League 1.

In case you didn't know

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United in last season's January transfer window from Arsenal in a deal with saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. 

The Chilean was the talk of discussion throughout the summer with Manchester City being the favourites to land the winger after Alexis's previous stint with Pep Guardiola. But Jose Mourinho didn't want to miss the services of the winger and signed him at Old Trafford. 

The heart of the matter

Since Alexis signed for United, his form hasn't been great. He looks like a shadow of the person who used to win matches single-handedly for Arsenal. So far, Sanchez has made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United scoring three goals in the process. His most notable contribution is scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United this campaign.

It's always tricky for a player coming in the middle of a season to adjust to a different style of play than what he did for so many years. Jose Mourinho has been growing frustrated with the Chilean's lack of form and even dropped him for a couple of games. There were reports of a clash between player and the manager before the game against West Ham United. 

Rumour Rating - 5/10

The Sun is not a reliable source, and it's hard to believe the fact that a player who came in the middle of the last season would leave at the end of the current campaign. 

But it cannot be denied that Sanchez's situation at Old Trafford is not good, and the player might look to move somewhere else to get more playing time. 

What's next?

Sanchez is still a part of the squad and has a huge role to play if Manchester United has to finish in the top four and win any silverware this season. Jose Mourinho would be hoping he gets his form back soon and proves his true worth. 







Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
