Reports: Pep Guardiola planning summer swoop for Real Madrid's Keylor Navas

Claudio Bravo has flattered to deceive this season and is set to be replaced in the summer.

by Arvind Sriram Rumours 17 Mar 2017, 14:52 IST

Will Navas be plying his trade in England next season?

What's the story?

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, is planning on making a move for Real Madrid’s shot-stopper, Keylor Navas, according to reports in Spain. Guardiola is not happy with the performances of his current keeper, Claudio Bravo, who he roped in to replace Joe Hart at the start of the season.

Bravo has struggled for form at City and has produced more howlers than saves during his time in England.

In case you didn’t know...

Guardiola offloaded Hart on loan to Torino at the start of the season to make way for Bravo, who he had worked with during his time at Barcelona. However, the Chilean has struggled to adapt to life in England and has kept just four clean sheets in 19 appearances in the league, conceding 25 goals in the process.

Navas, meanwhile, has been on the receiving end of the Real Madrid fans’ wrath after committing an error that led to a goal in the game against Real Betis.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are willing to part with Navas and have been linked with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and Manchester United’s David De Gea as possible replacements for the Costa Rican. Navas had a solid start to the La Liga campaign, however, errors in recent weeks have drawn the attention of the Madrid boo-boys towards him.

Bravo, meanwhile, has been consistently poor throughout the campaign and is now playing second fiddle to Caballero, who himself is not top class.

What’s next?

Bravo might be reinstated into City’s starting lineup for the game against Liverpool on 19th after his replacement Caballero leaked in three goals in the Citizens’ defeat against Monaco, a result that knocked them out of the Champions League.

Navas, on the other hand, will travel to Athletic Bilbao and is expected to feature as Madrid look to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga.

Author’s Take

Bravo has failed to shine at the Etihad and it is about time he is let go. However, instead of roping in Navas from Madrid, Guardiola could be better suited in recalling Hart from his loan spell. The Englishman has the experience of playing in the Premier League and is England’s No. 1 keeper. He also seems to have regained his form as evidenced by his stint at Torino and he could help the Citizens to the Premier League title next season.