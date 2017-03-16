Twitter Reacts as Monaco comeback to shock Pep Guardiola and Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's men couldn't do the job against a resilient Monaco side.

Pep Guardiola after the game

Ohh Manchester City, what have you done? So the only team from England in the last 8 of Europe’s biggest competition is Leicester City who are 15th in the Premier League table. Take a moment for that to sink in. As Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola put it, “We played an exceptional second half, but we forgot to be there in the first half.”

It was frankly a tale of two halfs, Monaco raced to a two goal lead in the first half thanks to Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho as Manchester City looked as though they’re missing the in-form Yaya Toure. Pep’s half time team talk seemed to have worked as the Manchester side showed a lot of fight in the second half and created a host of chances, but only one was converted by Leroy Sane.

Poor defending saw them lose the tie, as Tiemoue Bakayoko rose to head in a Thomas Lemar to cap of perhaps one of the greatest European nights for Monaco. Twitter obviously took a lot of pleasure in Manchester City’s loss, and here’s the best among the jibes.

Congrats to @aguerosergiokun for setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest ever contract in football. pic.twitter.com/b8KNOaHlLL — Wicky (@Wicknes007) March 15, 2017

Pep Guardiola has failed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in his managerial career. pic.twitter.com/wQoVgNGYmn — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) March 15, 2017

This is the worse ManCity team since they were established in 2008. — UtdWay (@UtdWay) December 31, 2016

"City dismantled Middlesbrough." Bellows Steve McManaman, completely ignoring the fact the Champions League caters for different sides. — Dan (@mufc_dan87) March 15, 2017

Hard to believe starting with only one actual CM away to one of the most prolific sides in Europe (when 2 goals up) didn't pay off really — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) March 15, 2017

@unitedrant Pep In goal? Can't be worse than Willy or Bravo — Thariq Amir (@LeFalseNumber12) March 15, 2017

Manchester City — Manchester United (@LovinUnited) March 15, 2017

#mcfc Pep plays his favorites regardless of form Kolarov Fernandinho, and not forgetting his prize capture Bravo, piss off back to Spain — Richard Jarvis (@BrigadierBlues) March 15, 2017

Just to make things worse I just streamed that game using data and not wifi :( #MCFC — Darth Mord (@MordMaman) March 15, 2017

Pep was going to win the league champions league World Cup the lot when he first came wasn't he ? #mcfc — Jordan Sagar (@Jordan_sagar93) March 15, 2017

Best League in the world.