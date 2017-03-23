Reports: Pep Guardiola to raid Barcelona for 3 players in the summer

Pep Guardiola is set to raid his old club for players who 'fit' his system.

Pep Guardiola

What’s the story?

Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barcelona trio of Rafinha, Jordi Alba and Andre Gomes in the summer transfer window according to reports from Spanish outlet Do Balon. According to the report, the trio are disillusioned with the lack of proper game time at the home of the Spanish giants and have already spoken to the Manchester City manager about a potential transfer.

Rumour: Barcelona set to make world record €110 million bid for striker

In case you didn’t know..

Jordi Alba recently on international duty with Spain said, “I have the complete confidence of the boss here, which for me is a compliment and fills me with confidence, something I'm not having at Barcelona, which maybe I'd like to have”, highlighting his position at the club.

Also Read: Five reasons why Barcelona will win the Champions League trophy this season

Manchester City are rumoured to be interested in bringing in a left back with Gael Clichy past his prime, and Alexander Kolarov used as a centerback.

Also Read: 5 unbelievable records Lionel Messi can still break at Barcelona

Another problem this season for Manchester City have been their midfield, with only Fernandinho trusted throughout the season. Therefore, it is obvious that Pep would like to strengthen the midfield department.

The heart of the matter

There has been a lot of talk on how a lot of players at Manchester City have still not got used to Pep Guardiola’s tactics as a manager. The Spaniard loves to play in a certain way, and is stubborn enough not to change his tactics.

Therefore it makes sense for him to buy players who are already well versed in his tactics. Being Barcelona players, they will be a perfect fit for a ‘new’ Manchester City team.

What’s Next?

Although Manchester City have underperformed this season, the owners will be patient with Pep Guardiola knowing his potential. So, it is of no surprise that they will back the Spaniard during the summer window.

For Rafinha, Jordi Alba and Andre Gomes, it will be a new lease of life for the careers. Rafinha and Jordi Alba has previously worked with Pep, and will be confident that they can establish themselves in Spain.

Andre Gomes is an interesting one, he has got a lot of stick from Barcelona fans this season for his performances. But, to be honest, he has hardly been afforded the opportunity to settle, and when played he has had to play in a less favoured defensive midfield position for the Catalan giants.

Author’s Take

However unlikely three players from Barcelona to Manchester City look at a glance, it makes a lot of sense for both parties involved. Rafinha and Andre Gomes are exactly the kind of players Manchester City need for the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva to do their magic, much further up the field.