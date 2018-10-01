Reports: Premier League side plotting world-record £200m move for Kylian Mbappe in January

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 112 // 01 Oct 2018, 20:18 IST

Kylian Mbappe could become the world's most expensive player in January!

What's the rumour?

Kylian Mbappe is, by far, the most exciting young prospect in world football at the moment. Touted to be a future Ballon d'Or winner, Mbappe and his exploits with AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and the World Cup-winning France team have sealed popular belief that Mbappe is already one of the best players in the world. At the age of 19.

Naturally, the teenager will be fancied by pretty much any club around the world. Now, latest reports from The Sun claim that defending Premier League champions, Manchester City, are reportedly plotting a potentially world-record move said to be worth £200 million for the Frenchman - which will make him the world's most expensive player, eclipsing the £198 million paid for Neymar last summer.

In case you didn't know...

Kylian Mbappe initially joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a season-long loan deal, with a future option to make the deal permanent.

As a result of his excellent performances, the French giants opted to trigger the clause and complete a permanent transfer in February, earlier this year. The fee to do so was reported to be £162 million.

The heart of the matter

Owing to the two high-profile transfers, UEFA had conducted a Financial Fairplay Probe but subsequently cleared PSG in June. However, a month later, they said it could be further reviewed.

Earlier this week, UEFA stated that they were re-opening the FFP probe on PSG, which could force the Qatari-owned team to let one of their superstars leave in order to satisfy FFP requirements.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola seems keen on taking Mbappe to Manchester City, in what will undeniably be a shot in the arm when it comes to City's UEFA Champions League aspirations.

However, they too will have to offload a player to balance FFP regulations, with English forward, Raheem Sterling, touted to be the unlucky one.

Video: Just how good is Kylian Mbappe?

Rumour Probability/Rating: 7/10

While the rumour might be a tad far-fetched, if PSG do indeed need to avoid the ire of UEFA for crossing their FFP line, they will almost certainly have to let a big player leave. There is no doubt that the French champions will do everything in their power to keep a hold of him.

However, if push comes to shove and Mbappe is to be sold, PSG will levy a massive price-tag on the future superstar and not a lot of clubs will be able to afford him.

On the other hand, of all the clubs that can afford him, City actually hold a pretty solid chance as they have been completely transformed by Pep Guardiola, and keeping the Spanish tactician happy will be the owner, Sheikh Mansour, and the club hierarchy's priority.

What's next?

At the ripe age of 19, and in the currently inflated state of the market, Mbappe would certainly be worth the aforementioned amount and would be viewed as a major long-term investment for Manchester City.

He would multiply Manchester City's terrifying formidability fourfold and might be the only piece separating the Cityzens from the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy - something that will prompt them to make a move if Mbappe is indeed going to be available.

For PSG, retaining Mbappe will mean a handicap 2-1 battle against Manchester City and FFP regulations.